Jonathan Jones is entering his eighth season with the New England Patriots, which puts him in an unfamiliar position. With no other player on defense having been around for as long as him, the 29-year-old is now the unit’s elder statesman.

This status comes with responsibility, namely being a leader both on and off the field. It is a role that Jones is very much aware of, and one he will be doing his best to properly fill.

“When we start to talk about the history and how things have been, I think a lot of the guys look at me as the guy that’s kind of been around, and had some experience, and done a few things,” he recently told reporters. “You’re beginning to look around, and there’s a lot of young guys and you’re like, ‘I’m not that old yet.’ They kind of look up to you and they want answers. The young guys come in, and they’re hungry.”

Jones originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2016. Over the next few years he developed into a core special teamer and starter on the defensive side of the ball. All in all, the Auburn product has appeared in a combined 109 regular season and playoff games over the course of his career.

While Jones has worn many hats through his career, 2022 was still a new experience for him. After the team had lost J.C. Jackson in free agency, he was asked to move from his usual spot in the slot to the outside.

Taking over as the Patriots’ de facto CB1, Jones played some solid football — setting himself up well for his first ever trip to unrestricted free agency. The team, however, would not let him leave and instead retained him on a new two-year, $19 million extension.

The deal allows Jones to continue his career in New England, and help groom the next generation of defenders. How will he do it? By leading by example.

“My take on it is, ‘It’s not much what you say, it’s what you do,’” he said. “A lot of people will watch what you do, when you come in the building, how you come in the building, how you carry yourself here and then how you carry yourself away from here. Being that same consistent person and giving those guys something to look up to.”

Jones learned this approach from the guy he is succeeding as longest-tenured defender on the roster: safety Devin McCourty, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason. The future Patriots Hall of Famer left quite an impression on the team during his active playing days, and on Jones as well.

“For Devin, it was just that consistency,” he said about his since-retired teammte. “I’ve come in, seven years of just watching him day-in and day-out. Devin was the same person every day.”

Now, Jones is trying to be just that.