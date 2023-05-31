The New England Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Wednesday for their third organized team activity of the spring. The session will also be the first one open to members of the media, and as such give us a glimpse at where the 2023 team currently stands.

That said, reports coming out of OTAs need to be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the goal for those sessions is not to have players compete against one another like they will in training camp and preseason.

Instead, the team is following other objectives at this point in the process. The coaching staff, for example, is trying to bring every player on the roster regardless of experience on a similar base level in regards to knowledge of the system and the concepts run. As for the players themselves, meanwhile, they are trying to accomplish something else during OTAs: build trust and chemistry both on and off the field.

“Just getting to know everybody, getting to know your teammates,” veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones said recently. “A big part of this part of the season is just getting trust. Getting trust in your teammates, that they know what they’re doing. Beginning to learn and then building that relationship off the field. I think that’s a big part early.”

The Patriots have plenty of opportunity to build trust off the field during the offseason workout program that started April 17. With teams at that point only allowed to focus on strength and conditioning work, however, developing on-field chemistry had to wait until Phase 2 and particularly Phase 3.

That third and final phase started last week, and it includes eight days of organized team activities — New England lost two of those because of a rule violation — as well as a three-day mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Those 11 combined sessions will allow players within their specific position groups to grow their relationships between the lines.

“It all starts with things like the offseason program, guys building bonds,” said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. “Most of the guys are here. So, that’s always good, seeing faces in the locker room. ...

“Being here in the offseason program, that’s a huge step. Working out with the guys, building communication in those walkthroughs and stuff like that. I think it’s just having the guy next to me trust me that I’m going to do my job and he’s going to do his job. That’s how you get better.”

While OTAs are voluntary, the Patriots have typically enjoyed strong attendance throughout the years. 2023 is no exception, even though we have not yet had an opportunity to take a full roll call. That all will change on Wednesday.