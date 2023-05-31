New England Patriots links 5/31/23 - Plenty to watch for at OTAs

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots OTA preview: Eight things to watch at the Pats first open spring practice.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?
- Patriots Unfiltered: OTAs preview, recent signings and expectations for rookie class. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss Tweets out the schedule for today’s OTA and press availability.
- Mike Kadlick offers five reasons to be excited for Patriots OTAs: 3. Christian Gonzalez, 2. Bill O’Brien’s offense.
- Taylor Kyles offers 5 of his spiciest Patriots predictions heading into OTAs. 2. Mike Gesicki and Pierre Strong will become focal points, 2. Defense leads the NFL in interceptions and sacks.
- Matt Dolloff points to 7 key roster spots he’ll be watching at the Patriots’ first open practice of 2023.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots OTAs: Mac Jones among 3 players to watch.
- Andy Hart comes up with some key questions facing Bill Belichick at Patriots’ OTAs. How and where will Belichick’s time on the field be spent?
- Mark Daniels shares five bold predictions for how things will play out for the Patriots: Mac Jones develops into a borderline top-10 QB; DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t come to New England; More.
- CBS Boston will be looking to see how Mac Jones will look to start his third season with his third different offensive coordinator, at OTAs.
- Tom E. Curran evaluates the quarterback competition heading into OTAs. (1.27 min. video)
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Could Hopkins be a Patriot; More.
- Zack Cox takes a look at what a DeAndre Hopkins’ projected contract could mean for the Patriots; Hopkins might need to settle for a major pay cut.
- Doug Kyed says free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ projected salary is much lower than initially expected.
- Sophie Weller explains why DeAndre Hopkins and the Patriots would be a good fit.
- Tom E. Curran points out why DeAndre Hopkins may not be right fit for Patriots.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) How will three NFL rules changes affect the Patriots?
- Sophie Weller reports JuJu Smith-Schuster is joining efforts to raise money for the Christian McCaffrey Foundation.
- Alex Barth explains the Patriots reportedly avoided the maximum punishment for their OTA violation.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) NFL personnel’s alleged reaction to the Patriots’ OTA violation revealed.
- Jerry Thornton says the fact there’s speculation about Tom Brady suiting up for the Raiders is proof no idea is too stupid to discuss anymore.
- Chris Mason notes Jimmy Garoppolo would’ve failed his Raiders physical without that additional waiver.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Takeaways: How Roger Goodell persuaded NFL owners to change the kickoff rule, ignoring players and coaches to get his way; Plus what’s next in the sale of the Commanders and much more.
- Conor Orr (SI) 100 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) The top 10 running backs in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame (SI) The top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
- Albert Breer (SI) Inside DeAndre Hopkins’s release, and why he had no value to teams.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates. No Pats.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Seven teams who could fall out of the playoffs after getting in last season. Dolphins.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Troy Aikman on Tom Brady playing in 2023: “I wouldn’t rule anything out”. /Way to go out on a limb there, Troy.
Loading comments...