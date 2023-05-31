With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots have a full 90-man roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie punter Bryce Baringer.

Hard facts

Name: Bryce Baringer

Position: Punter/Holder

Opening day age: 24 (4/26/1999)

Size: 6’3”, 210 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 59)

Contract status: Under contract through 2026

Experience

Before joining the Patriots as a sixth-round selection in this year’s draft, Baringer spent six years at the college level. He started his career as a walk-on at Illinois, but did not play as a true freshman while spending his 2017 campaign as a redshirt. After the season, he decided to transfer to Michigan State — a move that ended up paying considerable dividends.

In four seasons with the Spartans, excluding 2019 when he was not with the team, Baringer appeared in a combined 36 games and punted the ball 161 times for an average of 46.0 yards per attempt. His career punting average is the best in school history, and in fact No. 1 all time in the Big Ten as well. The single-season average he set in 2022 (49.0) is also first in the 126-year history of Michigan State’s football program. He was twice named to the All-Big Ten team (2021, 2022) and a consensus first-team All-American once (2022).

2022 review

Stats: 12 games | 50 punts, 2,450 yards (49.0/punt), 0 blocks | 1 kickoff, 52 yards (out of bounds) | 1 pass attempt, 1 INT

Season recap: After graduating with a degree in creative advertising in December 2021, Baringer decided to return to Michigan State as a graduate senior for his final year of college eligibility. It turned into the best season of his career.

Appearing in 12 games for the Spartans, Baringer served as the team’s punter while also being asked to hold on field goal and extra point tries. His punting was superb: appearing in 12 games, he kicked the ball 50 times for a combined 2,450 yards — an average of 49.0 yards per punt.

That number is the highest in school history, breaking his own 48.4-yard record he had set the previous year. It also led the Big Ten and all of FBS, earning him several accolades: Baringer was named consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten, was voted the conference’s Punter of the Year, and received an invitation to the Senior Bowl after the season was over.

In addition, he was named Ray Guy National Punter of the Week twice. He first received the honor for a Week 6 game versus Ohio State that saw him punt seven times for a 48.9-yard average; three of his kicks that day landed inside the opposing 10-yard line. In Week 10 against his former team, Illinois, he was was recognized for a five-punt game with a 49.6-yard average.

Bryce Baringer has a big-time foot.



The @Patriots select @MSU_Football's 2022 B1G Punter of the Year with its 6th-round pick.#NFLDraft x #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/WqR75oOgOT — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 29, 2023

For as well as Baringer punted the football throughout 2022, his season also did have some negative moments. His lone kickoff, for example, sailed out of bounds. Furthermore, he threw an interception on a botched play against Wisconsin in October: a bad snap on a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal attempted forced him to improvise and scramble to his right before attempting to lob the ball downfield.

Those two blemishes should not take away from Baringer’s performance in 2022. He was very good at his main job, namely punting the football.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Baringer’s job description is pretty-straight forward: the Patriots selected him 192nd overall in this year’s draft to punt the football. While that will be his primary responsibility as a rookie and through all of his NFL career, he likely will also serve as holder on place kicks and might even be used as a backup option on kickoffs.

What is his growth potential? Baringer has already shown that he has a powerful leg, with 39.8 percent of his punting attempts in college traveling more than 50 yards. At the next level, he will need to show that he can also successfully place kicks and punt directionally — all while showing proper chemistry with long snapper Joe Cardona and projected place kicker Chad Ryland.

Does he have positional versatility? While he does have one passing and running attempt each on his college résumé, Baringer’s versatility is relatively limited. For starters, he also had only one kickoff during his time at Michigan State. He can be an effective punter and reliable holder, but that will be the maximum of his expected contributions to New England’s special teams operation.

What is his salary cap situation? Baringer signed a four-year rookie contract with the Patriots earlier this month, and its structure is pretty straight-forward. The deal will pay him a salary of $750,000 in 2023, and he will also earn a $44,614 signing bonus proration. The resulting cap number of $794,614 is currently not enough to qualify him for Top-51 status, meaning that only his fully-guaranteed signing bonus is counted against the cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Despite being the highest-selected punter in the draft this year, Baringer’s roster spot is not etched in stone due to his status as a sixth-rounder and modest contract. In order to make the team, he will therefore beat out veteran offseason signing Corliss Waitman in training camp and preseason. The rookie should be expected to do that, but he will still have to earn his spot on the team.

One-sentence projection: Baringer will win the competition against Corliss Waitman this summer, and serve as New England’s punter and holder throughout 2023 — and beyond.