Joe Judge was reportedly at the heart of the recent offseason scheduling violation that led to the New England Patriots being stripped of two days of organized team activities by the NFL. Nonetheless, Bill Belichick continues to speak highly of the 41-year-old.

Talking to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s OTA practice, Belichick praised Judge and what he brings to the organization.

“Joe’s great. Smart guy, got a lot of experience,” the Patriots’ head coach said. “He’ll do whatever we need him to do. And he can do a lot, so he will.”

Judge’s role with the team remains a bit of a mystery at the moment.

A special teams coach and one-time wide receivers coach with the Patriots between 2012 and 2019, Judge returned to New England last spring following an unsuccessful two-year stint as head coach of the New York Jets. Surprisingly, he did not resume his former role in the kicking game but instead was implemented as the new quarterbacks coach.

Judge played a critical role in the Patriots’ attempt to replace long-time offensive coordinator and QB coach Josh McDaniels, who had left for the Las Vegas Raiders, but the offense as a whole and starting quarterback Mac Jones failed to meet expectations in 2022. As a result, New England decided to reshuffle its offensive staff this offseason.

As part of this process, Belichick brought in veteran coach Bill O’Brien to formally take over the two jobs previously held by McDaniels. This left Judge in limbo, but he eventually did remain with the team (unlike Matt Patricia).

What his exact title will be moving forward still remains a mystery, though. Per a report from earlier this offseason, he will serve as an assistant to Belichick and also be involved with the special teams operation.

Belichick’s statements on Wednesday, meanwhile, were relatively vague.

“He will do whatever I ask him to do. It might change from time to time,” he said about Judge. “He’ll be involved in a lot of things.”