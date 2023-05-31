Patriots have ‘moved on’ from offseason rule violation, says Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots originally scheduled 10 organized team activities as part of their offseason workout program. However, the NFL stripped them of those sessions last week as part of a scheduling violation.

Instead of holding OTAs on May 25 and May 30, the team had to wait until Wednesday to return to the building. Before taking the practice fields, head coach Bill Belichick held a press conference — and the two docked days of workouts naturally also were discussed.

Unsurprisingly, though, Belichick did not offer a lot of information.

“There was a situation with some scheduling in Phase 2,” he said as part of his opening statement. “Got that all worked out. So, good to be back out there.”

The Patriots began the third and final phase of offseason workouts on May 22, with back-to-back days of OTAs. With the next two sessions canceled as part of the league punishment, they had a full week of free time between practices — something Belichick referred to as a “good, long weekend.”

The NFL punished the Patriots for special teams meetings violating the time players could spend at the team facility in Phase 2 of the offseason program. Per a complaint filed by the NFL Players Association on May 4, assistant coach Joe Judge directed players to stay at the facility beyond the permitted four-hour window.

The violations occurred May 1, May 2, and May 4. The meetings in question reportedly ran 15 minutes long.

The Patriots argued that these meetings were voluntary, but the league referred to the Collective Bargaining Agreement to impose its penalty. Besides losing two days of OTAs, Belichick himself has also been fined $50,000.

He did claim responsibility on Wednesday, while also setting the tone for himself and his entire team as far as that particular issue is concerned.

“That’s in the past. We’ve moved on,” he said. “Looking forward to getting out on the field today.”