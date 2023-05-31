When New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the NFL’s new kickoff rule Wednesday morning, he deferred to comments made by other NFL coaches, such as John Harbaugh and Andy Reid, who shared similar opinions.

As for long-time specialist ace Matthew Slater, whose 10 Pro Bowl selections as a special teams player are an NFL record, he took a different route when given the opportunity.

Speaking after Wednesday’s organized team activity, Slater harshly criticized the league for the rule change. While the league referenced player safety as the reason for the switch, Slater sees it differently.

“In this case, I just don’t believe that this is truly in the name of player health and safety,” Slater said. “What I do believe is [the NFL] want to portray ourselves a certain way to the public, to [the media], that says we care about the players.

“But I can give you a long list of examples — and I’ve been around this game for almost 40 years — I can give you a long list of examples where the league and the powers that be do not act in the best interest of the players.”

A long list he then provided. Slater, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, referenced issues such as Thursday Night Football games, the continuous fight on grass versus turf fields, and retired players having to fight for healthcare five years after retirement and having to “jump through hoops nonstop” to file for benefits in terms of disability.

“I understand that we want to reduce head injuries and things of that nature, but we don’t always act as if player health and safety is paramount,” Slater said.

“If we’re really concerned about player safety and health, let’s talk about some of the real issues that are going to impact player safety and health. Let’s not talk about a play where over 99 percent of the time, when the ball’s kicked off, is injury-free. Those are the facts. Those are the stats. You can go look them up yourself.”

The new rule passed earlier this month allows teams to fair catch a kickoff and have the ball placed at the 25-yard line regardless of where it is caught on the field. Slater, who has previously been a part of passing other rule changes such as the ban of the two-man wedge, does not agree with the concept.

“They said they’re making the play safer, but the reality is they haven’t done a single thing to make the play safer,” he explained. “They haven’t changed the rules. They haven’t changed the techniques. There are still going to be collisions that occur if the ball’s not fair-caught.”

And for those who might ask what all the fuzz is about, Slater acknowledged the personal side of his argument.

“I understand for a player like myself, I wouldn’t have had a career, most likely, [without] this play,” he said. “I [also] understand the players that came before me — the [Steve] Taskers, the [Bill] Bates’ ... who were able to establish themselves and have careers in this league because of the kicking game.”

At the NFL’s spring meeting, the Patriots were one of five teams to vote against the rule change. Commissioner Roger Goodell stated the league will continue to “evolve” the play going forward due to the data that shows a higher rate of injury during the kickoff.

“It’s clear to me that they’re making an effort that they’re making an effort to eradicate this play,” Slater said. “We all know data can be skewed and projected in any way you want to slice it up, whether it’s relative data, absolute data. That’s a whole different conversation.”