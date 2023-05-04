After getting the call in the sixth round, Kayshon Boutte became the first New England Patriots draft pick to get under contract.

The former LSU wide receiver signed his four-year, $4.027 rookie deal on Thursday, as detailed by PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan and KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

The agreement includes a $187,274 signing bonus along with a 2023 base salary of 750,000.

Boutte, who turns 21 prior to the start of Patriots rookie minicamp, arrived at No. 187 overall in April. He did so after a Tigers career that began with Freshman All-American honors and an SEC single-game receiving record 308 yards versus Ole Miss 2020.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Louisiana native’s initial 16 games brought 14 touchdowns and 1,244 yards through 83 catches. A broken right ankle sidelined him for the second half of his sophomore season. A second surgery followed leading up to his last fall in Baton Rouge.

Under new head coach Brian Kelly, Boutte finished with 48 catches for 532 yards and two trips to the end zone as a junior in jersey No. 7. Added on the ground was a 41-yard rush. He later ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Among a dozen New England draft picks, Boutte’s base salaries beyond his rookie year are slotted at 915,000 for 2024, 1.03 million for 2025 and 1.145 million for 2026.