Former Patriots undrafted free agent Trent Harris named to 2023 All-XFL team

A member of the 2018 New England Patriots rookie class has secured a spot on the 2023 All-XFL team.

Trent Harris did so on Monday after leading the XFL with 9.5 sacks for the Houston Roughnecks. The linebacker’s dozen tackles for loss also tied for the league lead by the end of April. His 30 total tackles included 16 solo.

Coached by Wade Phillips, Houston finished the regular season with a 7-3 record before falling to the Arlington Renegades in the South Division Championship.

TRENT HARRIS!!!!



ALL XFL TEAM



️ 9.5 SCK (SACK LEADER)

️ 30 TOT

️ 12 TFL

️ 16 SOLO pic.twitter.com/jbTO4LCEkB — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) May 8, 2023

November’s XFL draft saw 17 former Patriots selected. More followed as supplemental selections in February. And prior to the opening weekend, the initial 51-man rosters featured 18 active players who previously spent time in Foxborough.

Harris, now 27, had signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. The Miami Hurricanes product would be credited by Pro Football Focus for 13 combined quarterback pressures, including two sacks, during his rookie preseason. Waived at the NFL’s cutdown deadline that summer, he joined New England’s practice squad at its formation and remained to receive a Super Bowl LIII ring.

The Miami Dolphins claimed Harris the following September. He has made additional stops with the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders through 2022, starting a handful of his 19 games while having a hand in 34 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Last week, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the veteran pass-rusher had earned an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos.