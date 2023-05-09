After landing in the fifth round, Atonio Mafi has become the second New England Patriots draft pick to land in the books.

The former UCLA guard agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $4,175 million rookie contract, as detailed by KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed and ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The agreement features a reported $335,540 signing bonus along with an upcoming base salary of $750,000.

Mafi, 22, got the call at No. 144 overall in April. An East-West Shrine Bowl captain who was coached by the Patriots contingent in Las Vegas, he also visited Foxborough on a pre-draft visit.

The Bruins career spanned 56 games. Mafi converted from defensive tackle as a true junior following 45 tackles, six for loss and one forced fumble. The 6-foot-3, 329-pound blocker went on to make three starts at right guard in 2021 and earned the full-time role last fall while earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors.

Trailing only wide receiver Kayshon Boutte’s four-year pact last week, Mafi’s later base salaries check in at $915,000 for 2024, $1.03 million for 2025 and $1.145 million for 2026.

New England’s rookie minicamp begins Friday at Gillette Stadium.