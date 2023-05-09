Patriots re-sign well-traveled cornerback Tae Hayes

After being waived by the New England Patriots in February, Tae Hayes has made his way back in May.

The organization announced the re-signing of the cornerback on Tuesday, deepening a depth chart that saw rookies Christian Gonzalez, Ameer Speed and Isaiah Bolden arrive in the 2023 NFL draft.

Hayes, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2019. Following stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and the 2022 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions, he joined New England’s practice squad last December.

A 53-man roster promotion came later that week along with a contract extension.

Hayes, who stands with 16 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections in his NFL career, appeared in two games to conclude the regular season with the Patriots. He handled 32 defensive snaps in the midst of attrition.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound corner now returns in the midst of the offseason workout program.

New England’s first session of organized team activities is set for May 22.