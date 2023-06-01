Mac Jones is no stranger to change, and this year is no different.

After playing under three offensive coordinators during his time at the University of Alabama, he is now currently being coached by his third play-caller and quarterbacks coach in three NFL seasons. While that lack of stability could be an issue, the New England Patriots’ starting QB has a different perspective on all the personnel turnover.

For him, it’s about learning from whoever he is working alongside with. This year, that person is recently-hired Patriots OC Bill O’Brien.

“I actually had a different coordinator pretty much every year [at Alabama]. What I took from that is that you learn from each one of them,” Jones told reporters Wednesday’s organized team activity at Gillette Stadium.

“You take the really good things and kind of add that to your repertoire. With OB that obviously needs to happen, and we’re going to work towards that. There’s a lot of familiarity, but it’s a new relationship still. We’ll just work on that trust, that’s what I care about. I’m very much a trustworthy person, and that’s what we’re trying to build.”

Jones started his college career at Alabama under Brian Daboll before being coached by Mike Locksley as a sophomore. His final two seasons in Tuscaloosa, when he rose from backup to starter, were spent under Steve Sarkisian.

In New England, meanwhile, he first joined an offense led by Josh McDaniels. While the Jones-McDaniels duo helped the team reach the playoffs, the coach departed for the Las Vegas Raiders after one year. The Patriots inserted the inexperienced Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to help replace the long-time offensive coordinator, but the offense and its young passer were unable to build off his rookie season and in fact took a step back in 2022.

This led to the Patriots hiring O’Brien. During Wednesday’s session, he and Jones ran the show on offense and left little doubt about who was in charge on that side of the ball.

Afterwards, the third-year man gave insight into his relationship with his new coach.

“It’s been really good. It’s been normal,” Jones said. “I think everything he’s done so far has been really good. The communication is the most important part, and trust. It all starts with that with a new coach. He’s done a great job controlling the room. I feel like everyone’s on the same page. Just have to continue to do it. It’s a marathon not a sprint, we know that.

“He’s obviously had great experience in the NFL and at Alabama, where I was at, so there was a lot of good stuff that we talked about. Just looking forward to working with him.”

O’Brien, who spent the last two years as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, is no stranger when it comes to running an offense in the NFL. He served as the Patriots’ coordinator in 2011, and was head coach with the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020.

“Obviously OB’s been around, and he’s taken a lot of things from each stop,” Jones said about him. “For me, I feel like it’s just being a sponge. Whatever quarterback he’s coached I can learn from, whether that’s Bryce [Young] or Deshaun [Watson], or at Penn State. He’s had such a great experience in this league, in the football world, it’s like a walking dictionary. Just pick his brain and see the game how he sees it and how I see it, and come together and mesh and create a really good offense.”

The Patriots offense did neither look good nor bad on Wednesday — it is still just the voluntary offseason program, after all — but the operation appeared to be smooth and clearly structured. After a year of collaboration between Patricia, Judge and the rest of the coaching staff, O’Brien is the undisputed main man.

Nonetheless, Jones acknowledged that the two man have to keep working on their chemistry and communication. Wednesday was one of the first steps in this process, for them and the rest of the offense.

“At the end of the day, football’s football and we’re kind of building our own thing here and utilizing the guys that we have,” Jones said. “We have a good group of guys, a veteran group. Really it’s about molding together as a team. How do you come together and trust each other regardless of what the plays are?”