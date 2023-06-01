Offseason workouts always need to be taken with a grain of salt, but they do give us a first look at what an upcoming season might hold in store. And if the New England Patriots’ first organized team activity open to the media is any indication, Tyquan Thornton might be in line for the famous Year 2 jump.

The 2022 second-round selection was the most active wide receiver on the field during Wednesday’s session, showing some good connection with quarterback Mac Jones. He was able to get open quickly, and showcase his rare speed repeatedly.

As he explained after the session, doing that is one of his goals this offseason.

“Playing fast, using my speed,” Thornton told reporters. “Using my speed, coming off, selling every route like it’s a go ball.”

In order to accomplish those goals, Thornton focused on several areas of his preparation. Among them is getting stronger, and adding more bulk to his frame. He did, after all, enter the NFL at just 182 pounds and ranked in the 9-percentile among wide receiver prospects.

On Wednesday, he claimed that he indeed put on weight, even though he would not specify how much.

“It definitely was a big emphasis,” he said. “Getting generally stronger so I can be able to play out there for a full season.”

Thornton missed the first four games of his rookie season because of a clavicle fracture he suffered in preseason. When he returned, the Patriots gave him considerable opportunities to prove himself; he ended the year ranked third among the team’s wide receivers with 526 offensive snaps.

He also had some positive moments when on the field. Thornton caught 22 passes for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also carrying the football three times for 16 yards and another score.

To build on that production in his second season, Jones is also trying to diversify his route tree.

“Working different releases,” he said following the open OTA practice. “Sometimes, you win at the begging of the route or the end of the route. So, just getting creative with your routes.”

In addition, the 22-year-old wants to make sure he also takes a leap from a mental perspective — something that has already started.

“I can say the game is slowing down a little bit, but I’m still trying to learn. Learn more of the game, studying film, and learning the defense better,” he pointed out. “Definitely more film, just watching myself and seeing the little things that I can get better at just to be a better receiver.”

Based on Wednesday’s session, Thornton’s investments are starting to pay off. His quarterback also acknowledged that, while simultaneously stressing the need for further improvement as far as the two players’ connection is concerned.

“Tyquan, he’s done a really good job just trying to be consistent,” Mac Jones said. “Had a chance to work with him in the offseason, like a lot of the guys, and for me and him it’s all about communication. He has to grow and learn with me, and all the other guys too. We’re all in the same boat together, but what you see is exactly what you’re going to get: he’s fast, he’s a smart football player, he’s got strong hands.

“I really think it’s just him continuing to grow that confidence, just like we’re all working forward. He’s going to be a great player for a long time.”