Veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley praises Patriots rookies for their smarts, work ethic

The New England Patriots rookie class has left a positive first impression on veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Speaking to reporters following Wednesday’s organized team activity, he praised the unit for its collective intelligence and work ethic. Three players in particular were mentioned by name: cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive lineman Keion White, and linebacker Marte Mapu.

“We have a lot of smart guys,” Bentley said.

Speaking specifically about Gonzalez, the Patriots’ first-round draft pick in late April, the team captain echoed this sentiment.

“I’m going to say this about all our rookies right now, they’re smart. All of them are smart. Attention to detail,” Bentley pointed out. “But one thing about that, he’s kind of a technician in that way. No wasted movements and things like that, so you like to see that out of your guys.”

Gonzalez did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, one of 11 players on the current active roster not spotted. However, he is still expected to play a sizable role on the New England defense this season: the 17th overall selection in the draft was arguably the top press-man cornerback available, and projects as a Day 1 starter in the Patriots secondary.

Keion White, who was drafted in the second round, might not see the same exposure early on in his career. Nonetheless, he too will be a player to watch — something Bentley has already done.

“The first thing that jumps out is his attention to detail, and he’s able to pick up on things fast,” he said. “Around this time, that’s kind of the main thing you want to see. Just string it together. But it’s been good to see him work.”

Third-round pick Marte Mapu, meanwhile, was limited on Wednesday while wearing a red non-contact jersey. Mapu suffered a torn pectoral in the pre-draft process, but the Patriots were still confident in what he would be able to bring to their defense as a player blurring the lines between linebacker and safety.

It is not hard to see why when listening to Bentley’s scouting report.

“Smart, instinctual,” he said about his young teammate. “He’s good with asking questions too, especially if he doesn’t know. A lot of guys kind of get bashful at a new spot, hesitant to ask certain things. But he jumps right on it, and that’s always good. He’s all around a dynamic player — versatile, too. So, excited about him.”

Gonzalez, White and Mapu should all be able to leave their mark on New England’s defense this season. Frankly, they were drafted within the first three rounds to do just that.

As sixth-year linebacker Bentley pointed out, however, talent and draft pedigree alone will not get you far in the NFL.

“At the end of the day it’s a process,” he said. “So, now we just have to see who puts it together day-in and day-out. We all have the same ambition right now, just stacking days and getting the most out of each day.”