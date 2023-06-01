With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots have a full 90-man roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie kicker Chad Ryland.

Hard facts

Name: Chad Ryland

Position: Place kicker/Kickoff specialist

Opening day age: 23 (10/15/1999)

Size: 6’0”, 183 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 62)

Contract status: Under contract through 2026

Experience

Despite being ranked one of the top kicker prospects in the nation coming out of high school, Ryland had to join Eastern Michigan as a walk-on in 2018. Nonetheless, he was able to win the Eagles’ kicker job as a true freshman and never looked back. When he left the school after the 2021 season, he did so as its leader in several statistical categories — including career points scored (309).

Even after his transfer to Maryland in 2022, Ryland continued to play successful football — so much so that the Patriots to invest the 112th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2023 draft to bring him aboard. He entered the NFL on the back of a solid résumé: having appeared in 57 career games between his stints at Eastern Michigan and Maryland, Ryland made 77.3 percent of his field goal tries (75 of 97) and 97.3 percent of point-after attempts (180 of 185).

2022 review

Stats: 13 games | 23 field goal attempts, 19 field goals (82.6%) | 40 extra point attempts, 39 extra points (97.5%) | 68 kickoffs, 47 touchbacks, 2 out of bounds

Season recap: Taking advantage of the special eligibility granted to student athletes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryland left Eastern Michigan after the 2021 season to transfer to Maryland. In spite of playing in a new setting, he continued right where he left off the previous year — playing some strong football as the Terrapins’ place kicker and kickoff specialist.

In the first of those two roles, he was his usually reliable self. Ryland made 19 field goals on 23 attempts for a success rate of 82.6 percent, and also hit all but one of his 40 extra point tries at a 97.5-percent rate.

In addition, he had a 69.1-percent touchback rate on his 68 kickoffs. Two of those sailed out of bounds.

Ryland had some noteworthy performances in his only season in College Park. In Week 2 versus Charlotte, for example, he went 8-for-8 on extra point tries. Two weeks later in a loss to Michigan, Ryland became the first kicker in Maryland history to make two attempts from 50-plus yards out in the same game: he hit a 53-yarder — his longest field goal of the year — in the first quarter, and also split the uprights from 52 away in the second.

✅ 53-yard FG

✅ 52-yard FG



Chad Ryland has now hit 23 straight FGs. @C_Ryland38 x @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/cj3x0rx3oQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 24, 2022

Ryland’s most successful game in terms of total points scored took place in late November against Rutgers, though. Lining up to kick seven times, he hit his target on each attempt for three field goals and four PATs. His 13-point performance that day earned him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

One month later, in Maryland’s win over N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Ryland was again perfect by making three field goals and an extra point.

For better or worse, Ryland proved himself a bit of a streaky player in 2022. He started the season making his first seven field goal attempts, tying the Big Ten record with 24 straight successful attempts going back to his final year at Eastern Michigan; the streak came to an end in early October and started a four-game span that saw him miss one field goal try each week.

However, Ryland bounced back in style by making the final 18 kicks of his season: he closed out his college career with nine successful field goal and extra point attempts each, including the aforementioned 4-for-4 versus N.C. State.

Given this strong showing and him being nearly automatic on extra points, it was no surprise to see him named second-team All-Big Ten and get invited to the Senior Bowl. Despite the occasional miss, Ryland was a steady and reliable player at a position that is rather volatile at the college level.

2023 preview

What will be his role? When the Patriots traded up in the fourth round of the draft to pick Ryland 112th overall — the second kicker off the board after the San Francisco 49ers’ Jake Moody (3-99) — they did so with a clear job description in mind: he was brought in to serve as a place kicker. Ryland will attempts field goals, extra points and also see action as a kickoff specialist.

What is his growth potential? Ryland split his college career between Eastern Michigan and Maryland, so he should be familiar with kicking in challenging conditions. Nonetheless, he will need to do some getting-used-to when it comes to the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium and its at-times challenging wind currents. Furthermore, he needs to adapt to kicking on NFL field dimensions: while goal posts are the same, college hash marks are farther apart than they are at the pro level which in turn creates some different angles. Once he has figured all of those things out, and built a chemistry with his fellow specialists, Ryland should be able to become a successful kicker at the next level.

Does he have positional versatility? Kicking is what brought Ryland to the NFL, and it is what he will do with the Patriots. His versatility is therefore almost non-existent, even though he has experience as both a place kicker and on kickoffs. He also attempted one 37-yard punt during his time at Eastern Michigan, but should not be expected to do much if any of that in New England.

What is his salary cap situation? Ryland’s four-year rookie deal with the Patriots includes a salary cap number of $946,687 for his 2023 rookie season. The structure is pretty simple: it consists of a $750,000 salary and $196,687 signing bonus proration, with only the latter fully guaranteed. At the moment, only that proration is counting against New England’s books; his salary is not big enough to qualify for Top-51 status during the offseason.

How safe is his roster spot? Unless due to injury, no player selected in the first four rounds of the draft has failed to make the initial roster his rookie season since Bill Belichick took over the Patriots in 2000. The expectation is that Ryland will not put an end to that streak, meaning that he will beat out incumbent Nick Folk.

One-sentence projection: Ryland will have some ups and downs as a rookie, but overall show that the team made the right call to bring him in as Nick Folk’s possible long-term successor.