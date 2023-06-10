With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots 89 players on their roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Hard facts

Name: Kayshon Boutte

Position: Wide receiver

Opening day age: 21 (5/7/2002)

Size: 6’0”, 195 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 58)

Contract status: Under contract through 2026 (2027 UFA)

Experience

Before joining the Patriots as the 187th selection in the sixth round of this year’s draft, Boutte spent three seasons at LSU. A five-star recruit and the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation, he joined the Tigers with considerable hype and did not disappoint: the Louisiana native caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman, while also setting the SEC single-game receiving record with 308 yards (as well as three touchdowns) on 14 catches versus Ole Miss.

At that point, his talent seemed limitless. However, Boutte failed to find similar success over his final two collegiate seasons. Injury, inconsistency and character concerns followed him in 2021 and 2022, and when he left school to enter the NFL after his junior season he had fallen short of the lofty expectations created by his recruitment status and freshman campaign.

In total, Boutte appeared in 27 games with 21 starts for LSU. He ended his career with 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns, catching at least one pass in every game he appeared in. A freshman All-SEC selection, he has seven 100-yard games on his résumé.

2022 review

Stats: 11 games (10 starts) | 572 offensive snaps | 73 targets, 48 catches, 538 yards, 2 TDs | 3 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD | 1 carry, 41 yards

Season recap: Entering his junior season at LSU, the former five-star recruit faced some questions. While he did still lead the Tigers with 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on the year, he was limited to six games because of a broken right ankle suffered in October 2021. Boutte actually had to undergo surgery twice — once shortly after the injury, and a second time during the offseason leading into his 2022 campaign.

Adding to the uncertainty were rumors about Boutte possibly wanting to leave LSU; a transfer to Alabama was speculated but never transpired. His first season under the school’s new head coach (Brian Kelly) and offensive coordinator (Mike Denbrock) did therefore not start in the smoothest fashion.

Indeed, the third year of Boutte’s college career was one of considerable ups and downs. While he did manage to improve upon his 2021 volume statistics by catching 48 passes for 538 yards — up from 38 and 509 — and also added 41 yards on his lone rushing attempt, his per-game efficiency did not match his pre-ankle injury levels: he averaged 52.6 scrimmage yards over his 11 games, compared to 84.8 and 73.5 the previous two seasons.

At times, Boutte did manage to live up to the expectations. For example, he had 107 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions versus the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The game against Georgia was yet another display of his sky-high potential as a dynamic run-after-the-catch weapon, but moments like that were few and far in between. Boutte, after all, also appeared to play sloppy and lack urgency at times; his routes were not always crisp and he finished the season with seven drops on 73 targets (9.6%).

Despite his uneven production, Boutte made the unexpected decision to turn pro after the season; he had previously announced his intention to stay in school. He opted out of LSU’s Citrus Bowl win over Purdue in preparation of that step, one of three games he missed on the year (with the flu and the birth of his son the reason behind the other two).

2023 preview

What will be his role? Boutte aligned both inside and outside during his time at LSU, and the expectation is that the Patriots will use him similarly. To put a label on that, we can say that he projects as a Z-receiver in their scheme who will align in the slot and off the line of scrimmage when split out wide while also serving as a motion man. Depending on where offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien envisions Tyquan Thornton, Boutte would be either the third or fourth Z behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and potentially Thornton.

What is his growth potential? Even though his college career was marred by inconsistency and his pre-draft performance was underwhelming as well, Boutte’s potential is high. If he can put it all together and adapt well to a professional NFL setting, he should be able to find his way onto the active roster right away and by Year 2 possibly take over Kendrick Bourne’s spot in the lineup.

Does he have positional versatility? Besides playing an inside/out role at LSU, Boutte also offers a bit of experience as a ball-carrier and in the kicking game. His opportunities as a runner in college were limited to that one 41-yard carry mentioned above, but he regularly ran the ball during his high school days. His special teams usage included five kickoff returns for 80 yards and a 16.0-yard average.

What is his salary cap situation? The first Patriots draft pick to sign his rookie contract, Boutte put his signature under a four-year pact with a maximum value of $4.03 million. As far as the 2023 season is concerned, he is carrying a salary cap number of $796,812 that consists of a $750,000 salary and $46,818 signing bonus proration. The volume of the deal is not enough to qualify the youngster for Top-51 status right now, meaning that only the fully-guaranteed signing bonus is currently counted against New England’s books.

How safe is his roster spot? Boutte offers tremendous potential, but that will not be enough to keep him on the Patriots’ roster as a sixth-round draft pick. He will therefore have to prove himself over the course of training camp and preseason, and against the competition he is facing on the team. While only two of the current eight pure wide receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton — can be seen as true roster locks, it seems likely that two other spots will go to Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker. Realistically, that leaves no more than one or two openings.

One-sentence projection: There is a lot of hype surrounding Boutte and his upside, but he projects more as a practice squad player than a 53-man roster contributor at the moment.

What do you think about Kayshon Boutte heading into the 2023 season? Will he live up to his potential and earn a spot on the team? Or will the hype train never actually leave the station?