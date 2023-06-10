New England Patriots bonus weekend links 6/10/23: Friday’s final OTAs

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo gives us his OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress; Communication hasn’t been a noticeable issue; More.
- Mike Dussault notes Kendrick Bourne likes what he’s seen from the team’s offense this spring and hopes it will be a springboard for a more productive 2023.
- Evan Lazar discusses the report that the Patriots are hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on a free agent visit.
- Press Pass: Deatrich Wise Jr, Adrian Phillips, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki address the media. (1:13 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth take attendance and break down everything that stood out at Friday’s Patriots OTA; Plus, we discuss the WR DeAndre Hopkins report. (78 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Doug Kyed gives us his OTAs observations from Friday: Rookie defender Marte Mapu causes issues for offense; Nick Folk, OT Conor McDermott and WR Kendick Bourne were back at practice; More.
- Taylor Kyles shares his observations from the Patriots’ third open OTA practice.
- Karen Guregian has ten takeaways from the final OTA session. 1. Jones not as sharp. 2. Where’s JuJu? 3. Mapu fever.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots OTA Notebook Day 3: Final OTA practice. Depth receivers making plays, special teams work, Quarterback update, More.
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) Patriots Journal: OTA’s (3rd Edition) - During early individual position drills, I didn’t see a single drop from receivers or tight ends. It’s against air so there shouldn’t be, but still, after last year’s debacle, every detail for this offense is important. More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots rookie LB/S Marte Mapu signs contract.
- Michael Hurley finds that based on everything Kendrick Bourne said about new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after an OTA practice on Friday, it’s not difficult at all to deduce that he’s elated about the coaching change.
- Nick Goss finds that Kendrick Bourne seems pretty happy about how the offense is being run under Bill O’Brien, ‘He knows what he’s doing.’
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Tedy Bruschi sends a warning to Patriots players about Bill O’Brien.
- Owen Crisafulli (ClutchPoints) Kendrick Bourne throwing shade at Matt Patricia is what Patriots need to avoid.
- Karen Guregian explains how it’s easy to see why Bill Belichick is intrigued by third-round rookie Marte Mapu.
- Karen Guregian highlights how Bailey Zappe describes his relationship with Mac Jones. Zappe did his best to throw cold water on anyone thinking the two might not get along.
- Conor Roche tells us what Bailey Zappe said about competing for the starting QB job. “Like Coach Bill said at the beginning of the offseason, everybody’s competing for a spot.”
- Phil Perry acknowledges DeAndre Hopkins comes with a few red flags but explains why the pros should outweigh the cons for the Patriots.
- PGS Nest (pgsnext) Could there be an odd man out in New England if the Patriots sign DeAndre Hopkins?
- Sports Hub Patriots podcast: OTA Recap with Bob Socci and Alex Barth. (22 min.)
