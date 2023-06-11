Tyquan Thornton was the most active wide receiver during the first of three organized team activities the New England Patriots opened to the media. The next two sessions, however, he was nowhere to be seen.

We now know the supposed reason for the absence. According to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Thornton is “managing a soft-tissue-related injury.”

Whether or not the issue will impact his availability for the Patriots’ upcoming mandatory minicamp is not known at this point in time. Nonetheless, the situation will be kept a close eye on given a) how good the sophomore wideout looked during the first open OTA, and b) his status as a former second-round draft selection.

Thornton, 22, arrived in New England as the 50th overall pick in last year’s draft. He had some encouraging moments throughout his rookie campaign, even after he was forced to miss the first four games of the regular season due to a broken clavicle suffered in preseason.

On the year, Thornton took the field for 526 of the Patriots’ 1,052 offensive snaps and registered 22 catches on 45 targets for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition, he also carried the ball three times for 16 yards and another TD. While not all went well for the Baylor product — not only did he miss time due to the aforementioned injury, he also had a drop rate drop rate of 11.1 percent, for example — the arrow was pointing up.

The first open OTA on May 31 appeared to be another indication of that. However, it remains to be seen if his current injury will be negatively impact the momentum he seemingly built.

“Tyquan, he’s done a really good job just trying to be consistent,” quarterback Mac Jones said about Thornton following that late-May practice. “Had a chance to work with him in the offseason, like a lot of the guys, and for me and him it’s all about communication. He has to grow and learn with me, and all the other guys too. We’re all in the same boat together, but what you see is exactly what you’re going to get: he’s fast, he’s a smart football player, he’s got strong hands.

“I really think it’s just him continuing to grow that confidence, just like we’re all working forward. He’s going to be a great player for a long time.”

The Patriots will open their three-day mandatory minicamp on Monday, June 12.