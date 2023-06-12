PostPulpit Mailbag: How did Mac Jones look during OTAs?

The New England Patriots officially wrapped up OTAs on Friday with the third open practice to the media. Before the schedule flips to mandatory minicamp from Monday through Wednesday, let’s break down what we've seen so far in this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.

@RochesterPats If the Patriots can acquire Hopkins, how do they find targets for the other guys on the roster with Hopkins, JuJu, Gesicki, Henry, And either Bourne & or Parker being on the roster? I don’t see Thorton, Boutte, or Douglas getting real targets. And only 1 will playing. #PostPulpit

We’ll start with a little DeAndre Hopkins talk, as the veteran receiver officially has a visit with the Patriots on his radar.

New England’s receiver room is quite crowded, as they already have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Devante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne joined by rookie Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and a handful of others. They also could view Mike Gesicki and Ty Montgomery as extensions of the receiver room.

Adding Hopkins to that mix would almost guarantee one of those veterans being moved (assuming nobody gets injured). My money would be on Parker due to the positional redundancy at the ‘X’ spot and the money freed up ($6.2 million) on a potential deal.

That would primarily leave Hopkins as the pure ‘X’, JuJu in the slot, Henry at tight end and Bourne/Tyquan/Gesicki mixing in as the ‘Z’. As for the rookies, I could see Douglas carving out a Marcus Jones-type role on offense while Boutte seems more like a redshirt option.

It’s a versatile and deep group that would leave Bill O’Brien plenty of options to attack mainly in 11 or 12 personnel. Get the talent in the room and figure out the targets afterwards.

@BostonEvan11 How’s Mac looked

Refreshed.

That'd be my main word to describe Mac through the three practices we've watched. It’s hard to judge him from a football perspective during these non padded practices. For as much as we want to see him in a live pocket, that has to wait.

But, after what had to be a draining year last season, Jones certainly looks refreshed, reenergized, and is having fun on the field again. Now, none of it matters if he doesn't play well, but it’s a good place to get ready to flip the page to training camp shortly.

@RochesterPats Can this offense be as productive as the 2021 offense or is that getting our hopes up? #PostPulpit

I would lean yes. I think the talent is slightly better and I think Bill O’Brien has more of an aggressive approach than Josh McDaniels which can help lead to more production. Now, this again all comes down to Mac Jones. They need him to be even better than he was his rookie year to push for the playoffs.

@Skywal1Thaddeus Go Pats!!! Anyway, could they end up running a 2 RB formation, in order to create mismatches?

It’s not something we’ve seen much of throughout a handful of OTAs as they've leaned more on two tight end looks. Montgomery has been used as a receiver at times with other running backs on the field, however.

@Jackbond04 Don’t know if anyone has chimed in on this already, but what’s the level of concern about juju being absent for a third open ota. I’ve heard some say it could be a injury issue with his knee, and others say differently.

I’m not so sure if I’m concerned, yet. We know JuJu has been at parts of the offseason program as he met with the media in April and Bill Belichick noted the receiver was “here” on Tuesday. While I would prefer he’d be out there, Mac did note that he has at least thrown with JuJu this offseason — a change since when we spoke to JuJu.

The belief here is the knee issue he battled in the playoffs last year is the cause of him missing OTAs, but we’ll likely get a better understanding of his situation next week in mandatory minicamp.

@habsfan65 Who would say is further along, Boutte, or Douglas?

At this point: Douglas. The ball just seems to find the 5-foot-8 receiver.

As for Boutte, he logged a limited day last week and was absent on Friday, so we haven't gotten to see much of him yet.

@kgordon18 Is it possible to keep Malik Cunningham as emergency 3rd string QB, not counting against an active roster spot and play him at another position in the game?

If Cunningham is used as the emergency quarterback that is available to the new rule, he can only enter as a QB if Mac and Zappe are unable to play.

Now, labeling Cunningham as a receiver (which is where he's played through practice) could be an intriguing way to get around that new extra quarterback rule. They could use him in any specialized QB package while then still turning to Zappe if something happens to Mac. But, they would still need to ultimately find room for Cunningham on the 53-man roster, which seems to be the biggest hurdle for him at this point.

@PatsSTH1969 Since Cole Strange was acknowledged as a pre draft Workout Freak why does anyone think an off season conditioning program can add strength and lower body weight?

Getting players in an NFL weight room can truly reshape their body. Adding upper body strength would certainly help Strange against the bigger and more powerful defensive lineman he had some issues with last season. Viewing Strange from afar at OTAs, he does not appear much bigger but it will certainly be a popular topic when he first meets with the media.

@patsplatoon How have the CB snaps looked so far? Feels like a real logjam

It’s been tough to get a full picture at the cornerback room as at least one projected starter has been missing each day.

The best tell was on Tuesday when Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones were out on the practice fields. They handled boundary duties with Jack Jones working in behind Jonathan. Marcus Jones has been limited throughout the spring, leaving slot duties to the likes of Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant at times.

The best projection for now seems like Gonzalez and Jon Jones on the outside with Marcus Jones in the slot. Jack Jones will serve as the third boundary option while Mills will be a versatile safety and big nickel option in the slot.

@mattuurban Do you think they improved enough in talent on DEF so they don’t “need” to scheme to be effective?

I think an exciting part of this Patriots defense is they have the talent and familiarity with each other to run a very diverse scheme at an extremely high level.

New England’s defense was one of the best in the league last season. They brought back almost the entire crew outside of Devin McCourty but added to the unit with their first three draft picks. And outside of the players, they also brought back the entire same defensive coaching staff.

Bill Belichick’s defenses always feature an advanced scheme and that should be no different this year. Just the things they were running these pasts two weeks seemed advanced at times for OTA practices. They should have an extremely good defensive unit this season.

@zttack317 Best ice cream flavor?

Im a soft serve guy, so the twist. If that doesn't count, a good peanut butter ice cream may take the cake.

