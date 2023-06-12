Patriots players speak on possibility of adding DeAndre Hopkins

The New England Patriots have officially entered the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. According to reports, Hopkins will take a trip to Foxboro later this week for a free agent visit.

Similarly to many Patriots fans, Kendrick Bourne hopes he doesn’t leave.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop,” Bourne said Friday after the team’s OTA practice. “It would be cool. I don’t know the gist of what’s going on, but he is a great player. … Just what he’s done over his career and just watching him when I was younger. And he’s just a great leader, so if anything was to happen, he’s a great leader.”

While Bourne spoke highly of the 31-year old receiver, Hunter Henry on the other hand did not want to engage in the speculation.

“I won’t talk about D-Hop,” he said Friday with a smile. “I’ll leave that to you guys to speculate.”

Hopkins free agency tour also features a stop in Tennessee with the Titans. The five-time Pro Bowler surely has other interest, however, as he showed no signs of slowing down in his nine games last season in which he posted 64 receptions for 717 yards.

“Hands, he catches everything,” Adrian Phillips said of Hopkins’ game Friday. “His whole highlight reel is one-handed [catches] and stuff like that. He’s a physical guy, and he’s able to turn it on at any moment.”

While the Patriots have the current cap space flexibility to add Hopkins, they also are quite familiar with the receiver. Hopkins established himself as one of the best wide receivers in football earlier in his career in Houston, where he played under current Patriots’ offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also has been highly complimentary of the pass catcher in years past.

“He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against,” Belichick said prior to the Patriots facing the Cardinals last season. “He’s got tremendous ball skills. He catches everything, has great hands, and he’s long so he’s never covered. Even if he’s covered, there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn’t really look it but he’s a strong kid.

“He’s a very smart football player, very savvy. But his ball skills are at the very elite level with guys that I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are, the Cris Carters of the world and guys like that.”

New England made moves to improve their pass catching talent around quarterback Mac Jones this offseason by adding JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki. Yet, the group still seems to lack a true No. 1 option, where Hopkins could fill in seemingly.

“Great player,” Bourne added. “So anything that would help us win, I’m in.”