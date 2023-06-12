On Monday, the New England Patriots’ offseason will kick into its highest gear yet. The team will open its three-day mandatory minicamp, and welcome the entire roster to Gillette Stadium for the first time this spring.

Between June 12 and June 14, the Patriots will hit the practice fields three times. All players not either rehabbing from an injury or excused by the team will have to be present, or otherwise face fines totaling close to $100,000.

The entirety of minicamp will be open to the media, giving reporters an opportunity to not only watch practice but also get to talk to a select group of players and/or coaches each day. The schedule for the first of the upcoming three days — which is tentative and subject to change — looks as follows:

10:45 a.m. ET: Bill Belichick press conference

11:20 a.m. ET: Practice

ca. 1:30 p.m. ET: Player media availability

The schedules for Tuesday and Wednesday will look similar.

So, what will be happening over these three days? Per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, players are allowed three and a half hours of on-field work each day, with no single session permitted to exceed two and a half hours in length.

In continuation of previous offseason work, teams will not be in pads and live contact is not allowed. What all of this shows is that the focus of these practices is on teaching rather than competition.

Regardless, the three practices this week will give us additional information of where the Patriots are standing at this point in the process. How are rookies and offseason acquisitions adapting? How is the depth chart currently constructed? How do players coming off injury look?

The mandatory nature of minicamp will allow for a more comprehensive look at the team than what was possible during the three open organized team activities the last two weeks.

That said, the Patriots generally enjoyed strong attendance even during the voluntary portion of offseason workouts. The final OTA open to the media last Friday, for example, saw only 16 absentees out of 89 currently-signed players. An estimated 80-90 percent of the roster were present at all times throughout the offseason program, including most of the veterans and team leaders.