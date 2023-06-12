The New England Patriots’ offseason workout program is almost in the books. Before the team heads off to its vacation, however, there is one more big item on the calendar: mandatory minicamp.

The Patriots’ 2023 minicamp, which is the only must-attend event for players throughout the spring, will be kicked off on Monday. Over a three-day period, the club will hold three practices and give reporters an extended look at the status quo.

While looking too deep into those sessions can be a dangerous game — minicamp, like the rest of the offseason, follows a more teaching-based purpose than training camp — they still will be worth following closely. That is exactly what we here at Pats Pulpit will, as usual, do. And while doing so, we will keep an eye out for the following few storylines in particular.

Clues about the offensive identity. Let’s wind the clock back one year. In early June 2022, when the Patriots held last year’s minicamp, they were in the middle of installing a new offense; long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels and several assistant coaches had left, with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading a collaborative effort to replace them and “streamline” the existing volumes-deep playbook.

The two minicamp days — the third was canceled by the team — gave us some hints as to what the team was trying to do in Year 1 after McDaniels. We saw outside zone in the running game, run-pass option plays, and deep shots. It was, at least to a degree, a look into what the Patriots were trying to do in 2022.

Fast forward to 2023 again, and the setup has changed. Gone are Patricia and Judge (although the latter remains with the team in a different role), with Bill O’Brien taking over as the team’s new and official offensive coordinator.

O’Brien has led successful offenses at both the NFL and the college level, and he will draw from these experiences to build New England’s new attack. What it will look like remains to be seen, but minicamp will give us the most extensive look yet at his unit and its possible plans to attack defenses this upcoming season.

Mac Jones’ development. The main man in the Patriots offense is, obviously, the starting quarterback. And while there was plenty of speculation about his status this offseason, that job still belongs to former first-round draft pick Mac Jones.

The third-year man took all of the quality reps during the three open organized team activity sessions the last two weeks, and has looked a lot more comfortable than a year ago. Will this continue during mandatory minicamp? And how will Jones’ chemistry with his supporting cast both on and off the field evolve?

Available personnel. The Patriots enjoyed solid attendance during the voluntary portion of their offseason workout program, but a handful of players still opted to stay away for one reason or another. Unless rehabbing or excused, all of them will be back on the practice fields come Monday.

This influx of additional talent — plus others possibly returning after sitting out organized team activities recently — will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team. One position in particular will be worth keeping a close eye on: offensive tackle.

New England used free agency acquisitions Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff as its starting left and right tackle during OTAs, respectively. The return of veteran Trent Brown, who manned the left tackle spot last season, will likely change the lineup. At the very least, it will give us a clue about how new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm views the talent he has at his disposal.

Rookie involvement. New England’s first-year players were quite active during the three OTAs open to the media, with cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive lineman Keion White, and linebacker/safety hybrid Marte Mapu in particular standing out. Based on what we have seen so far, all three project to play prominent roles on the team this season.

They are not the only rookies on the roster, though. In total, the Patriots have 16 first-year players under contract at the moment. While not all of them are expected to have an impact on the 2023 Patriots, some of them very much might have — either as developmental depth options or outright starters.

The starting spots in the secondary. The Patriots will only enter the competitive phase of their preparation for the 2023 season in training camp, but that does not mean we cannot already get some clues about the team’s intentions. That is true on offense, as mentioned above, and very much so on the defensive side of the ball as well.

With the full team present, minicamp might therefore create some clarity on who the team sees as its starters and top rotational options in the secondary at the moment. It appears the aforementioned Christian Gonzalez is one of them, as will be veterans Jonathan Jones, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers, and Jack and Marcus Jones.

Where they will all line up, however, remains TBD and creates plenty of questions, such as:

Who will start opposite Gonzalez at outside cornerback? Where will Jonathan Jones end up; outside as in 2022, in the slot where he spent most of his career, or as part of the post-Devin McCourty safety mix? How about do-it-all defensive back Jalen Mills? Will any depth options such as Joshuah Bledsoe or Myles Bryant rise to the occasion?

The kicking competitions. New England’s kicking game operation might look a lot different in 2023. While long snapper Joe Cardona was re-signed in free agency, the Patriots added two new punters to the mix — rookie Bryce Baringer and veteran free agent Corliss Waitman — as well as fourth-round place kicker Chad Ryland to compete with veteran Nick Folk.

Baringer and Ryland are the early favorites to earn the jobs and make up the specialists trio alongside Cardona, but a lot can happen over the next two and a half months until roster cutdowns. For the time being, and with the offense and defense not allowed to contact one another, the competitions at kicker and punter will be among the most lively on the field.

Surprise stars. From a player evaluation perspective, the entire offseason workout program needs to be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement strictly prohibits some key elements of the game such as live contact — all while teams are focused on teaching and scheme implementation rather than competition.

This, in turn, will create a setting not fully reflective of where the team currently stands. However, it also will make it easier for players to make a name for themselves especially in the passing game. Take Tre Nixon, who was a surprise star last year: the then-sophomore wideout impressed during minicamp before eventually taking on a smaller role in training camp and spending all of 2022 on the practice squad.

Not every minicamp standout will follow that trajectory, though. J.C. Jackson is a player who already looked promising during his first ever minicamp as an undrafted rookie, and went on to develop into a Pro Bowl cornerback over the next four seasons.

Yes, surprise stars might remain a flash in the pan. But keeping tab of who does and doesn’t look good even at this early point in the process is not entirely a fool’s errand.