New England Patriots links 6/12/23 - Minicamp Monday: Storylines, players to watch

- Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies to be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 21: Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Is DeAndre Hopkins a good fit with the Patriots’ offense, culture? Receivers on the mend; Eyes on Trent Brown; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Minicamp starts Monday, Hopkins visit; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: DeAndre Hopkins should be a Patriots’ WR addition, not replacement.
- Bernd Buchmasser identifies the most interesting storylines at Patriots mandatory minicamp including offensive identity, rookie involvement.
- Andrew Callahan identifies 5 things to follow at minicamp, the last official workouts before camp. 1. Mac’s chemistry; 2. How involved are the top rookies? More.
- Zack Cox spotlights four of the biggest questions facing the Pats in mandatory minicamp. 1. Where is Trent Brown?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots mandatory minicamp: What to watch for? No JuJu; Ty Montgomery and the backfield; More.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) 5 Things I’ll be watching at Patriots minicamp. 1. Use of formations and personnel on offense.
- Alex Barth tells us what to expect from the 5 players who weren’t seen at OTAs, 1. JuJu Smith-Schuster: Initially, Smith-Schuster’s absence was a surprise. However, we’ve since learned that Smith-Schuster is still working his way back from a knee injury he suffered in the playoffs last year.
- CBS Boston tells us which offensive players they’ll be watching during Patriots minicamp.
- Conor Roche says Tyquan Thornton is reportedly dealing with a soft-tissue injury ahead of Patriots minicamp.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: Good, bad news on minicamp practice attendance.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots sign Marte Mapu, the first of three top-100 draft picks. Two left.
- Alex Barth explains why the Patriots might be better suited to land DeAndre Hopkins than you think.
- Mike Kadlick lays out why the Patriots meet DeAndre Hopkins’ needs and why he’d be a fit in New England.
- Phil Perry says why DeAndre Hopkins would give Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien exactly what they need.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 3 reasons why DeAndre Hopkins visiting New England is a big deal.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 salary cap moves for Patriots if they land DeAndre Hopkins.
- Scott McLaughlin highlights WEEI guest Tom E. Curran discussing how Bill Belichick delegating the offense to Bill O’Brien is more like how things operated “when Tom Brady was here.”
- Dakota Randall recaps three studs, three duds from all open Patriots OTA practices.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) But who will protect Mac Jones?
- Keith Russell (CBS Texas) Christian Gonzalez makes his journey from The Colony to the NFL draft.
- Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork) Could DeAndre Hopkins save Mac Jones — and even Bill Belichick?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Is DeAndre Hopkins a fit for the Patriots?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots kickers spent time on Friday working on squib kicks.
- Jordan Schultz (Twitter) ‘OL DJ Fluker is working out for the Patriots this morning. Fluker has changed his entire diet en route to dropping over 40 pounds. He’s in tremendous shape and excited about making his NFL return.’
- Jim Wyman (PFF) 2023 All-Breakout Team. OG Cole Strange and DI Christian Barmore included.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s All-Underrated Team: One secret superstar for all 32 teams. Patriots: Matthew Judon.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL offseason grades: All 32 teams ranked from most improved (Steelers) to least (Rams). 23rd. The Patriots had a mostly lateral offseason, with Smith-Schuster and Boutte replacing Meyers and Agholor and Gesicki upgrading a little over Jonnu Smith. Gonzalez, however, bumps them up a little because of defensive rookie of the year upside as a big-play corner. Grade B-.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Five NFL teams that took major step forward this offseason. Jets, Dolphins lead the way. No Pats.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Five NFL teams that took major step back this offseason. No Pats.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ten possible first-time NFL Pro Bowlers in 2023. 4. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 20 candidates to become first-time Pro Bowlers. No Pats.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Five bold NFL predictions for remainder of offseason. 2. DeAndre Hopkins lands with Patriots.
- Andrew Bucholtz (Awful Announcing) The NFL can, and should, force the Jets to be on ‘Hard Knocks,’ despite Robert Saleh’s objections.
