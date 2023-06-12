The New England Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium on Monday to start their mandatory minicamp, but one high-profile member of the team is not expected to participate at practice. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is “unlikely” to take the field alongside his teammates, according to a report by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

The Patriots have been cautious with Smith-Schuster since acquiring him earlier this offseason. After signing him to a three-year, $25.5 million contract in free agency, they have yet to put him onto the field during their offseason program.

The exact reason for his absence is not known, but the 26-year-old is coming off an injury-riddled season. Despite putting up some solid numbers in 2022 and helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, he had to miss practice and game time on several occasions.

Smith-Schuster dealt with a sore knee in training camp, before suffering quad and hamstring injuries in October. He suffered a concussion — the third of his career — the following month and had to miss one game because of the issue, and later also hurt his knee again in the AFC Championship Game in late January.

Regardless of the why, the bottom line is that Smith-Schuster has yet to practice as a Patriot. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has been an active participant during the off-the-field parts of the offseason.

“It’s been great,” head coach Bill Belichick said about him last week “He’s great to work with. Smart kid, a lot of leadership, a lot of experience. It’s been good.”

Quarterback Mac Jones, who will have Smith-Schuster as one of the main weapons in his arsenal, sang a similar tone about the veteran wideout.

“JuJu’s done a great job, also from a leadership standpoint,” Jones said following the Patriots’ first open organized team activity. “Just coming in, that’s someone who adds veteran leadership from different places. He just came off of a Super Bowl team, so what a great value to our offense. And, obviously, when he gets on the field, that’s going to be great because he has the experience.

“He loves talking about football. He’s just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me. So, we kind of hit it off in that regard. He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

Smith-Schuster himself called his early experience with the Patriots “really great” during his de facto introductory press conference in early May.

The Patriots will hold their mandatory minicamp June 12-14.