The New England Patriots took a “throw it on the wall and see what sticks” approach at offensive tackle this offseason, and it appears they might not be done adding bodies to the position. As first reported by theScore’s Jordan Schultz, they have brought in veteran tackle D.J. Fluker for a free agency workout.

The workout is reportedly set to take place Monday morning. The Patriots will hold their first of three mandatory minicamp practices later that day.

Fluker, 32, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013. Despite his draft profile as the 11th overall selection that year, the Alabama product did not find a permanent home with the team: after starting 61 games over his first four seasons, he was let go.

Fluker bounced around the league the following few seasons, seeing action at both tackle and guard. He spent time with the New York Giants (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Baltimore Ravens (2020) — starting 40 more games along the way — before uneventful stints in Miami, Las Vegas and, most recently, Jacksonville.

After spending the 2022 season without a new team, Fluker is now attempting a comeback. He worked out at the Alabama Pro Day in March, and was also brought in by the Philadelphia Eagles recently.

He also has reportedly lost 40 pounds after being listed at 6-foot-5, 342 lbs by the Jaguars when they signed him in December 2021.

The Patriots are now the second NFL team to show interest in Fluker. They entered the new league year with Trent Brown, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber and Yodny Cajuste under contract at offensive tackle, and have since added veteran free agents Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, as well as versatile fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow. Cajuste, meanwhile, has been let go since.

New England has one open spot on its 90-man offseason roster at the moment. The team will also bring in veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins later this week.