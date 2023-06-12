Patriots reportedly re-sign rookie defensive lineman Justus Tavai, bringing roster to 90

The New England Patriots entered mandatory minicamp with an opening on the 90-man roster. A recent departure will take it.

Rookie defensive tackle Justus Tavai is re-signing with the organization, as first reported Monday morning by Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports.

Tavai, 24, had been waived as the calendar turned to June after arriving midway through May. A tryout at rookie minicamp, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound undrafted free agent finished his collegiate career at San Diego State with 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception through 11 appearances last fall.

Prior to the Aztecs, the previous four seasons were spent at Hawaii for Tavai, who started 17 of his 25 games with the Rainbow Warriors following a redshirt. He initially earned second-team all-conference honors at El Camino College in 2017.

The brother of Patriots veteran Jahlani Tavai now rejoins an undrafted class in Foxborough that also includes quarterback-slash-receiver Malik Cunningham, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and linebacker Jourdan Heilig.

New England’s mandatory minicamp runs through Wednesday.