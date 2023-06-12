The New England Patriots held their first practice of mandatory minicamp on Monday, but several players were not spotted. Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy was among the no-shows, and apparently his contract is to blame for that.

According to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Guy did not report to the team on Monday for “contract-related” reasons.

The Patriots’ longest-tenured defender and a one-time team captain in 2020, Guy is entering the third season of a four-year, $11.5 million extension he signed with the team in 2021. The deal consists of a $2 million base salary and also includes a $250,000 signing bonus and up to $1.5 million in additional roster bonuses. He can also earn $3.5 million in incentives

Guy’s salary cap hit of $3.57 million is currently the 17th highest on the team. The number ranks 54th in the NFL among all interior defensive linemen.

A seventh-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Guy was a journeyman early on in his career. After stints in Green Bay, Indianapolis, San Diego and Baltimore, he arrived in New England as an unrestricted free agent in the spring of 2021.

Guy signed a four-year, $14.4 million deal to join the Patriots, and ended up playing a key role for the team over the next few years. He did enter the open market after his contract expired, but eventually re-signed with the club for another four seasons. Now, the 33-year-old is apparently looking for an adjustment.

Guy has appeared in a combined 101 regular season and playoff games for New England, and has been a valuable presence both on and off the field. Besides being voted a captain on one occasion, he also won the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2021 and was named to the Patriots’ Team of the 2010s. He won a Super Bowl as part of the Patriots’ 2018 squad.