The New England Patriots have three quarterbacks present at mandatory minicamp, and practice reps need to be split up among them.

Obviously, starter Mac Jones will see more quality opportunities compared to backups Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley. Nonetheless, the fact remains that the former first-round draft pick cannot take all of the reps.

In order to still make the most out of his time on the practice field, Jones therefore remains engaged even when not actually in the huddle. He is playing the game within the game, as he calls it.

“One of the biggest things for me during these practices is — and everybody does this — trying to get reps on your own,” Jones told reporters following Monday’s minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium.

“That’s one of the things that they preach: you’re not always in there during OTAs. My rookie year I split four ways with the reps. Now, it’s the same thing. We always try to split the reps up, and for me it’s just trying to get my part done; not only what I would do, but what if this happens, what would I do. Just trying to play the game within the game, and not just standing there and doing nothing and cracking jokes.”

Jones entered the offseason workout program with questions about his status on the team. Coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign, there was unsubstantiated speculation the Patriots might be willing to move on from him or turn the keys to their offense over to Bailey Zappe.

Through four practices open to the media so far, however, it is clear that he is still New England’s QB1. Accordingly, Jones is preparing as such even when Zappe and Trace McSorley are running the offense in his place.

“There are things that could happen that aren’t happening on the field. What would I do if they brought this, or if they did that? So, I’m just trying to do the operation, run through it,” he said. “The more reps that I get, mentally, and anybody, the better they feel about everything.”

The Patriots and their quarterback are still early in the process of preparing for the upcoming season. So far, however, Jones appears to be quite pleased with where things currently stand for the unit led by new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“I definitely feel like we’re competing against each other, which is really good, going back and forth,” he said. “We have a really good defense that we get to go against, so it makes it a lot harder every day. But I feel like we made some progress. We’re in shorts and helmets, so it’s hard to really tell, but I feel like the operation’s been pretty decent. We’re just trying to work together and become a team.”