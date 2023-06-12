Wearing red non-contact jerseys, the New England Patriots’ quarterbacks are easy to spot at practice. It gets a bit trickier for Malik Cunningham, an undrafted rookie who spent his entire college career at Louisville as a passer.

Through four open practices so far this offseason — three organized team activities and the first session of mandatory minicamp — Cunningham was exclusively in the white jersey reserved for non-quarterbacks on offense. Wearing No. 64, he is running routes and trying to get up to speed a position that he has never played before.

Nonetheless, he is up to the challenge.

“I’m a team player, so whatever the team asks me to do I will do it to the best of my abilities even though I’ve never done it before,” Cunningham told reporters after Monday’s practice. “Just keep working every day, and trying to get better at it.”

Cunningham spent six seasons at Louisville and started 47 total games for the school. A dual-threat at the quarterback position, he threw for 9,664 yards, 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions and in addition gained 3,184 yards on the ground while scoring 50 times. His 120 total touchdowns actually are one more than his predecessor, future first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson, had with the Cardinals.

Despite his productivity, however, he did not receive plenty of pre-draft hype. His size was an issue for teams looking at him as a quarterback, while the Patriots were the only ones to look at him as a potential receiver. Cunningham said that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien tried him out at the position during the pre-draft process.

The Patriots reportedly had him play quarterback at their rookie minicamp in early May, but the plan changed quickly. Cunningham is now a wide receiver, who has not been throwing the ball outside of a handful of post-practice situations.

“It’s definitely different, but the quarterback is still in me,” he said. “So, it’s just kind of learning as we go. Just trying to get better each and ever day. That’s been the task, just focusing on the details from a receiver standpoint — alignment, assignment and knowing what to do.”

Cunningham did acknowledge that his experience as a quarterback is a positive when it comes to his transition.

“It definitely helped,” the 24-year-old said. “You just have to learn and dive into the playbook. It can be a little overwhelming at times, but you can’t learn everything overnight. So, you’re just taking bits and pieces of what coach tells us and teaches us every day, and try to implement it on the practice field the next day.”

Cunningham is not the first former college quarterback to make the transition to wide receiver upon arriving in New England. Back in 2009, when O’Brien was also the leading coach on the offensive side of the ball, Kent State product Julian Edelman also went from QB to WR.

More than a decade later, Cunningham is using the three-time Super Bowl winner as inspiration.

“It just goes to show that it can be done,” he said.

Cunningham is one of four rookie wide receivers currently on the Patriots roster. The team selected Kayson Boutte and Demario Douglas in the sixth round of the draft, and later added both Cunningham and Ed Lee off the free agent market.

While none of them can be seen as a lock to make the team come this fall, they have left a positive impression on one of the most important stakeholders in the offense: quarterback Mac Jones.

“They’re all doing a great job just learning from everybody,” Jones said on Monday. “They all have potential, and they just have to be consistent. I always tell them to just play fast, don’t think too much, just go out and play. They’ve all played really well in college, and they are all very versatile. So, I’ve been really happy with the progress some of those guys have made.”