Two stays came to a close as mandatory minicamp opened for the New England Patriots.

The organization waived running back James Robinson and defensive back Tae Hayes on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Robinson, 24, reached a two-year, $4 million contract featuring no signing bonus in March after not being tendered by the New York Jets as a restricted free agent. The 2020 undrafted arrival out of Illinois State entered the AFC East in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last fall. Through 39 career games, including 32 starts, Robinson stands with 2,879 yards and 23 touchdowns from scrimmage. Before suffering a torn Achilles late in 2021, he became the fourth undrafted back in league history to hit 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie.

Hayes, 25, rejoined New England in May after being waived in February. Prior to then, the Appalachian State product had been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad in December to log 32 defensive snaps through two appearances. Undrafted in 2019, Hayes has also been a member of the Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and the 2022 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

At running back, the depth chart goes forward with Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor. And at cornerback, it goes forward with Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed, Isaiah Bolden, Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle Jr.

Monday’s movement leaves the Patriots’ active roster at 89 following the re-signing of undrafted defensive lineman Justus Tavai. Hybrid rookie linebacker Marte Mapu’s contract was also officially processed.

Mandatory minicamp runs through Wednesday in Foxborough.