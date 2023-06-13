With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fourth-year tight end Scotty Washington.

Hard facts

Name: Scotty Washington

Position: Tight end

Opening day age: 26 (7/26/1997)

Size: 6’5”, 247 lbs

Jersey number: 17

Contract status: Under contract through 20263 (2024 ERFA)

Experience

Following a five-year college career at Wake Forest that saw him catch 110 passes for 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns in 43 games, Washington entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up, but he ended up spending all of his first two seasons as a pro on the practice squad. Outside of five preseason games, he did not see the field during his time with the Bengals.

Following his departure from Cincinnati, where he moved from wide receiver to tight end, Washington joined the Patriots’ practice squad early during the 2022 season. He ended up seeing action in one game, but did not register any statistics; through three NFL seasons, the 6-foot-5, 247-pound tight end therefore stands at zero receptions but is 6-47-1 in preseason action.

2022 review

Stats: 1 game (0 starts) | 22 offensive snaps (2.1%) | 1 target, 0 catches

Season recap: Following back-to-back seasons on the Bengals’ practice squad, and after re-signing with the club on a one-year contract, Washington made a position change during the 2022 offseason. He had started his career as a wide receiver, but “re-branded himself,” according to Cincinnati assistant coach James Casey, to start taking reps with the tight ends during the offseason workout program.

Washington saw action in the Bengals’ first two preseason games at his new position, playing 15 snaps each on offense and special teams. Working primarily as a receiver rather than a blocker, he caught three passes for a combined 25 yards.

His position switch and lack of production were a sign of things to come: the Bengals released Washington in late August. He went unclaimed through waivers, and remained on the open market for a month before finding a new home.

Find a new home he did: the Patriots added him to their practice squad in September, and he went on to spend his entire 2023 campaign on their developmental roster. That said, Washington was elevated to the game-day team on one occasion, making his NFL regular season debut in Week 16 against none other than his former team, the Bengals.

He ended up playing 22 offensive snaps that day, and while not registering any statistics was directly involved in one of the Patriots’ best plays. With the team trailing 22-12 in the fourth quarter and facing a 3rd-and-29, Washington ran a deep pattern into the end zone; the ball did indeed come his way, but instead of a catch, he pitched it back to teammate Jakobi Meyers for what went into the books as a 48-yard touchdown.

The play was the highlight of Washington’s season, and in fact the only truly noteworthy moment of his first three years in the NFL. After the Bengals game, which was lost 22-18, he returned to relative anonymity: he automatically reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, and spent the remainder of 2023 there without any follow-up elevations or promotions.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Washington aligned both in-line and in the slot during his one game with the Patriots, and the expectation is that they will build upon this role in 2023. Given his lack of experience at the position, however, he projects as more of a backup option this upcoming season; he will not seriously challenge the top two tight ends under contract, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

What is his growth potential? As noted above, Washington made the move from wide receiver to tight end just one year ago. Accordingly, there is still plenty of room for him to grow especially in the blocking department. More reps and experience both at the position and in the New England system will help him develop in that area, even though one has to wonder how high his ceiling as both a blocker and receiver truly is after what had been a quiet three years at the NFL level.

Does he have positional versatility? He may not be the most versatile of tight ends, but Washington brings some solid flexibility to the position. He can line up in-line, in the slot and split out wide, and New England trusted him both in a receiving and blocking role in his lone game in 2022. Additionally, he has some special teams experience: in his 2022 preseason in Cincinnati, he was used on all four kickoff and punt return and coverage units as well as the field goal and extra point protection team.

What is his salary cap situation? Washington signed a one-year reserve/futures contract with the Patriots ahead of the expiration of his practice squad deal in January. The deal itself is structured in a pretty straight-forward fashion: it has a $750,000 base salary and includes no guarantees or incentives. As a result, he currently does not qualify for Top-51 status and his pact does not impact New England’s salary cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Donning the No. 17 jersey previously worn by several underperforming players, Washington will have to beat the odds to become an impact player. Those odds are obviously not tied to the number on his chest, but the circumstances. He already has some experience in the Patriots’ building, for example, but the team added a new offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2023. In addition, the top-two spots on the depth chart are already filled with the aforementioned Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, leaving four players — Washington, Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin — to compete for what is likely no more than one spot on the team.

One-sentence projection: Washington will not make the Patriots’ 53-man roster, and instead end up on the practice squad.

What do you think about Scotty Washington heading into the 2023 season? Will he carve out a backup spot for the team? Or is he destined for practice squad duty? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.