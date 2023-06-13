New England Patriots links 6/13/23 - Minicamp updates: O’Brien brings ‘bread and butter’ back; More!

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots re-sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign third-round draft pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the release of veteran RB James Robinson; Who is the next man up behind Rhamondre Stevenson?
- Evan Lazar breaks down Mac Jones and the offense’s first day at Minicamp; We are beginning to see signs of progress in terms of on-field chemistry and execution when the defense starts to put pressure on the offense in practice. More.
- Paul Perillo shares his Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat; More.
- Mike Dussault reports on the rookie defenders getting a taste of the football “firehose”; Although minicamp is more about learning than competition, Gonzalez has been an easy fit with his athleticism that jumps off the practice fields, even with many drills being run at half speed.
- Photos: Patriots Minicamp Day 1.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick (13 min.) - Mac Jones (9 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/12: Mini Camp Day 1 live show. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chris Mason gives us 11 takeaways from Day 1 of mandatory minicamp. 1. Bread and butter on the table. 2. Henry lands play of the day. More.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots minicamp observations: Everything we saw on Day 1 including an intriguing new CB combo; attendance, red-shirts; QB report; More.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Minicamp Notebook Day 1: Attendance is still the big story.
- Matt Dolloff thumbnails 7 Patriots who stood out on the first day of minicamp.
- Matt Dolloff writes how according to Mike Reiss, the Pats have a Lawrence Guy contract holdout to deal with.
- Zack Cox notes Bill Belichick says JuJu Smith-Schuster’s status is “Day to day. We’ll see how it goes.”
- Mark Daniels details Mac Jones’ red-hot start to minicamp: He went a perfect 21-for-21 in 7-on-7 drills. That started the stretch where he hit 25-straight completions before Uche’s deflection. On his 31 passes, Jones hit 10 different players. His three favorite targets were Mike Gesicki (six receptions), Hunter Henry (five) and J.J. Taylor (five).
- Phil Perry talks about Mac Jones lauding the problem-solving ‘tools’ provided by Bill O’Brien’s system that were not there last year.
- Karen Guregian noted that Mac Jones dodged a question about whether he’s been working with Bill Belichick behind the scenes. /Remember though, Brady only started working directly with Belichick because QB coach Dick Rehbein passed away.
- Chris Mason spotlights rookie Marte Mapu, impressing early with versatility, intelligence.
- Mark Daniels finds rookie QB Malik Cunningham transitioning to WR, aiming to be the Patriots next Julian Edelman.
- Kayla Gregoire puts the focus on rookie WR Ed Lee who grew up idolizing Patriots slot WRs and is now living his NFL ‘dream’.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick paid second-year QB Bailey Zappe an interesting compliment yesterday. “He puts in a lot of time. His conditioning is way better than it was last year. He’s really done a good job on that.”
- Dakota Randall explains why Demario Douglas prefers to go by a different name. ‘Pop Shotta is what I call him’.
- Mike Reiss reports on the release of James Robinson. The veteran RB ‘had agreed to a two-year deal with a base value of $4 million on March 15, but it included no guaranteed money and was structured in a way that protected the Patriots based on Robinson’s injury history.’
- Alex Barth relays Bill Belichick explaining why Aaron Dobson & LeGarrette Blount have been regulars at practice.
- Karen Guregian tells us why the Patriots need to pull out all the stops to sign free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) DeAndre Hopkins commits to free agent visit. ‘Now coach Belichick - who said on Monday, “We’re working through some things’’ - can get to work on face-to-face recruiting.’
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots are named favorites to land top pass rusher Chase Young when he hits free agency in 2024.
- Lauren Campbell has the story of Tom Brady knocking viral YouTuber MrBeast’s drone out of the air from a $300 million yacht on his first throw attempt. Video clip .
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry address whether Trent Brown face discipline for minicamp absence. Brown missed Day 1 of mandatory minicamp after his flight was canceled due to a hail storm. (2 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL mandatory minicamps: Top storylines for Steelers, Patriots, 19 other teams holding workouts this week. Patriots: Can the rookies carry the momentum from OTAs?
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL minicamp storylines to watch. Patriots: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s status.
- Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL mandatory minicamp tracker: Mac Jones ‘would love to have’ DeAndre Hopkins; Pro Bowlers holding out.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Lawrence Guy does not report to Patriots minicamp.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones out-playing Bailey Zappe in minicamp.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than 3 months after signing.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Nine best new veteran QB-WR combos for 2023 NFL season. Mac Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster included.
- Joseph Salvador (SI) Bill Belichick picks best offensive, defensive, special teams players in NFL history
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: Jaguars at critical juncture in their franchise history with stadium situation; Plus, Saudi money could eventually find its way to the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins’s options, the running back market, pass rushers continue to get paid, support for Russell Wilson and much more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Robert Saleh explains how Aaron Rodgers has already raised the bar for the Jets.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL holdouts: Saquon Barkley and other players skipping mandatory offseason practices. Lawrence Guy, Sr. included.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL head coaches on shaky ground entering 2023 season: Eight hot-seat candidates to watch. Josh McDaniels included.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Ranking the franchises most likely to win their first Super Bowl.
