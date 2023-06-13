Even Bill Belichick can’t hide his excitement about Jabrill Peppers’ development

With Devin McCourty off to retirement, the New England Patriots’ safety group will look quite a bit different in 2023. How the team will replace the long-time team captain remains to be seen, but it appears that Jabrill Peppers will play a key role within the unit this season.

Arriving as an unrestricted free agent last offseason, the former first-round draft pick served as the fourth member of the safety rotation alongside McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. He was on the field for 35.2 percent of defensive snaps in that capacity, and the belief is that this number will increase quite a bit.

Peppers, after all, has shown some tremendous growth over the course of the last year. And don’t just take it from us: take it from Bill Belichick himself.

The Patriots’ head coach was asked about Peppers ahead of Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice. Specifically, he was asked by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan whether he has “seen any particular growth from Jabrill now in his second year with the team.”

So, has he?

“Oh yeah. My god, yeah. Totally,” Belichick said. “He is a much different player now than he was last year at this time or even in training camp.”

Belichick was effusive in his praise of the 27-year-old, who arrived in New England less than six months after having suffered a season-ending knee injury as a member of the New York Giants. Since then, Peppers has gradually improved, and is now looking like a future core member of the Patriots secondary.

“Full year after the injury, a lot of confidence in the communication and the system, his assignments,” Belichick said. “He’s playing fast, aggressive, helping out teammates more. Last year he was trying to learn things. Now, he’s helping out his teammates. Anticipation, making calls or adjustments that will maybe help him or possibly help his teammate be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play He’s been great. Way, way ahead of where he was last year.”

A rotational safety and valuable special teams presence, Peppers appeared in all 17 of the Patriots’ games in 2022. He registered 52 tackles on defense plus eight more in the kicking game, and also recovered a fumble.

He did enter free agency after the season was over, but New England re-signed him on a new two-year, $9 million contract in mid-March. Judging by Belichick’s enthusiasm about his development, that investment has the potential to turn into a very good one.