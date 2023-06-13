Two days into mandatory minicamp, it is hard not to feel positive about the New England Patriots defense. The unit did stay mostly intact coming both on and off the field compared to 2022, and then went on to add some intriguing talent in the offseason.

It is therefore no surprise that the group is looking good already at this early point in the process. Where it will end up obviously remains to be seen — a lot can still happen before even the first snap of preseason — but if minicamp is an indication, it could be in the mix for the better defensive units in football this coming year.

That optimism is shared by one of the key defenders on the Patriots’ roster. Speaking to reporters for the first time this offseason, linebacker Matthew Judon also sounded quite enthusiastic.

“With our coaches and with the players that we have, it’s not unusual [where the defense is at right now],” the Pro Bowler said after Tuesday’s practice. “We have unicorns, for real.

“We have a guy like [Kyle] Dugger that can play on the line of scrimmage, at linebacker; he can play at corner but he’s a safety. And then we drafted [Keion White] who can play from nose to middle linebacker. We have big, rangy corners, too. Corners like Marcus Jones, he played three, four positions each different unit; offense, defense, and special teams. With that, it’s not unusual.”

The Patriots’ defensive prowess was on full display Tuesday. While the offense led by quarterback Mac Jones and new coordinator Bill O’Brien is looking much improved compared to last year’s version, it is the defense that is setting the tone.

Judon, who has a strong argument as one of the best players on that side of the ball, is one reason for that, as are other starters such as the aforementioned Kyle Dugger. However, the team’s rookie players also are contributing and worth mentioning.

“They’re looking fast. They’re looking like they’ve been here before,” Judon said about the group. “They’re looking comfortable, I think. Being comfortable, you can play like yourself and you can play within the scheme. You can make plays when you’re comfortable.”

New England added cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the draft, followed by defensive lineman Keion White and linebacker/safety hybrid Marte Mapu. All three have been prominently involved during the three organized team activities and two mandatory minicamp practices open to the media so far.

They have yet to show their full capabilities in a non-offseason setting, when the physical aspect of the NFL game comes into play. Nonetheless, they and the rest of the defense as a whole appear to be trending in a promising direction.

“Our coaches do a great job of finding any way to get those players in different packages onto the field, and put them in situations where they can compete and they can win. That’s what they’re doing,” continued Judon in response about the group’s development so far.

“It’s not unusual for that to happen, but it’s unusual for us to have these type of players like that. If we can keep everybody here, keep everybody healthy — it’s training camp, we have a lot of players — but when we cut everything down, keep everybody healthy, keep everybody rolling, it’s going to be easy for us to match up with any offensive personnel.”