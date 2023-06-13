The New England Patriots were back on Tuesday for Day 2 of their mandatory minicamp. While the pads remain off and contact is still nonexistent, there was plenty to take away from the two-hour long session.

Here’s what went down.

Attendance

Absent: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Tyquan Thornton, DB Quandre Mosely, DE Keion White, DL Justus Tavai, WR Kayshon Boutte, OL Mike Onwenu, DL Lawerence Guy Sr.

Limited: DB Cody Davis, OT Trent Brown

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu, OL Atonio Mafi

Takeaways

Unicorns: For the second straight day, the Patriots had their full secondary available to them and used all of it to their advantage. The rotations and ability to mix and match players throughout the entire backend is truly unique. Matthew Judon explained it best after practice.

“We have unicorns, for real,” he said. “It’s going to be easy for us to match up with any offensive personnel.”

Jack Jones: One of the members in that secondary who had an impressive day was sophomore cornerback Jack Jones. Jones saw his heaviest dose of reps with the top unit this spring often running opposite of Jonathan Jones. The second-year man had perhaps the play of the day in 7-on-7s, coming off a post route to intercept Mac Jones. It drew comparisons to his interception against Detroit last season.

Offense vs. defense: Despite the Jones-on-Jones crime in 7s, it was the Patriots offense who won the session. Mac Jones had perhaps his two best throws of the day with a high fade to the back pylon for DeVante Parker, who went up over Jonathan Jones to haul it in, and another fade up the seam to Mike Gesicki. When the drills switched to 11s, it was the defense that took over. With Jones under center, the unit blew up a screen, had a would-be sack, a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage (Christian Barmore), and forced an incompletion on the final “got to have it” play.

O-lLine shuffle: While Trent Brown made his first appearance this spring, he did not participate in team drills. That led to Calvin Anderson maintaining his spot at left tackle with Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff rotating in on the opposite side— McDermott handling primary duties in competitive drills. On the interior, it was Jake Andrews first up next to David Andrews after Bill Murray held down that spot on Monday.

Mac in command: One of the biggest differences from last year to this year so far has been Jones’ work at the line of scrimmage. Installing a new offense last season, Jones was not given power to work up front. Even if it was against a bad look, they'd run the play as called as the offense acclimated to a new system. This year has been different, as Jones has been vocal at the line and often can be seen flashing hand signals to his wide receivers.

Other notes:

For the first time we’ve seen this offseason, Bailey Zappe got some run with the projected starters near the end of practice. His drive went as followed: Mike Gesicki short reception, Hunter Henry reception in the flat, Kevin Harris check-down, coverage sack, Rhamondre Stevenson check-down, screen to Gesicki.

Pierre Strong Jr. was busy out of the backfield catching a handful of passes from Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorely.

After not punting yesterday, perhaps due to a medical issue, Bryce Baringer was back in his rec specs today and worked in with Corliss Waitman.

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland handled the majority of kickoff duties during drills.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe had a rough beginning of practice, getting beat downfield on two instances. The third-year safety recovered nicely getting his hands on multiple passes from backup quarterbacks. He is another name to watch in a loaded safety group.

In the guest department, Penn State head coach James Franklin was back for his second straight day. He again spent a large chunk of practice chatting with Bill Belichick, a perhaps noteworthy relationship as Belichick has drafted just one Penn State player in his Patriots’ tenure. Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman was also in attendance.

The Patriots are currently scheduled to undergo Day 3 of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. That is if head coach Bill Belichick does not call for an early dismissal of spring.