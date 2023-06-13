Patriots 2023 roster breakdown: Player profiles, analysis, season preview, and more

The New England Patriots’ 2022 season was a major disappointment. The team went just 8-9 on the year and missed out on a playoff spot for the second time in the last three seasons.

The theme of their offseason heading into 2023 is therefore turning the page, and the Patriots have been proactive in doing that.

They hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, among other assistants, to get the offense back on track; they made high-profile investments to bolster an already solid defense; they added new talent to strengthen the kicking game units. The Patriots knew what their problems were last year, and they have tried to correct them.

In order to do that, however, they also need the players on the field to perform. At the moment, there are quite a lot of them: the offseason roster limit stands at 90, with only 53 players capable of making the active team come the regular season. Who will those players be? Our Patriots Roster Breakdown series is trying to find out, by taking an in-depth look at every player on the team’s roster one day at a time.

Thank your for reading, and let’s get right into it.