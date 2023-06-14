New England Patriots links 6/14/23 - Minicamp Day 2: Unicorns, show ponies, where’s the beef?

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up; The defense once again had the upper hand at minicamp. More.
- Evan Lazar looks at how Ty Montgomery, second-year RBs factor into the backfield depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Mike Dussault talks about how Jabrill Peppers earned praise from Bill Belichick for his development into an important piece for the secondary.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Matthew Judon.
- Press Pass: Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker.
- Photos: Patriots Minicamp Day 2.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Minicamp Day 2 observations, Biggest takeaways so far. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Bernd Buchmasser reports the Patriots canceled the final day of mandatory minicamp scheduled for today.
- Taylor Kyles’ Observations from Minicamp Day Two: Competitive day on both sides of the ball; A defense full of unicorns; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Minicamp: Defensive ‘unicorns’ shine; More.
- Doug Kyed’s Minicamp Observations: New candidate emerges for key role; QB report; Who wasn’t there; More.
- Alex Barth’s Minicamp Notebook Day 2: Upping the tempo. Defense dominates, Still waiting on the answer at tackle, Zappe in the spotlight, Highlight grabs; More.
- Michael Hurley’s Minicamp Day 2 Observations: Joe Judge heavily involved in special teams; More.
- Conor Orr shares 6 observations from the second day of Patriots minicamp. Play of the day: Jack Jones stole the show with his interception on Mac Jones’ deep throw to Hunter Henry during 7-on-7s; More.
- Mark Daniels explains why Trent Brown is the real key to the Patriots offense.
- Phil Perry considers the Trent Brown conundrum: What would Patriots do without him?
- Mark Daniels believes Mac Jones still looks like the starting QB, but says the coaches use of Bailey Zappe on Tuesday was noteworthy.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) QB Bailey Zappe quietly off to a solid sophomore season.
- Kayla Gregoire finds DeVante Parker is focused on getting back on track with the Patriots offense — not on DeAndre Hopkins.
- Doug Points out yet another position-less player, Scotty Washington. He’s officially listed on the roster as a tight end, but Bill Belichick wouldn’t exactly call him one, “Well, yeah, Scotty’s like some other players we have on our roster. He plays where he plays. I’m not really sure what position that is, but when he’s on the field, there’s certain things that he can do.”
- Greg Dudek highlights Devin McCourty, with strong praise for Scotty Washington and the play-making ability he showed on the practice field with the Patriots last season.
- Sophie Weller says Ty Montgomery is putting last year behind him. A shoulder injury ruined his first year with the Patriots. But now he is healthy and ready for his 2nd year in New England, earning high praise from Bill Belichick.
- Zack Cox suggests how losing Devin McCourty actually could help the Patriots.
- Karen Guregian hears from Matthew Judon who says the Patriots are loaded with “unicorn” type players who give them the ability to change looks and confuse offenses.
- Doug Kyed mentions that Marte Mapu seems like he’ll be a major part of making the defense tick this season.
- Alex Barth notes Matthew Judon compares Marte Mapu to Pats’ stars Jamie Collins and Donta Hightower.
- Sophie Weller spotlights the “very competitive” kicking battle between veteran Nick Folk and rookie Chad Ryland.
- Chris Mason highlights Nick Folk’s reaction to the Patriots trading up for a kicker. “Let’s go have some fun. I mean, that’s it. Let’s go have fun.”
- Hayden Bird gives us the latest on the Patriots and DeAndre Hopkins: ‘There’s optimism’.
- Mike Kadlick passes along a report that there is ‘no animosity at all’ between Bill O’Brien and DeAndre Hopkins.
- Taylor Kyles explains why he believes the Patriots should sign DeAndre Hopkins. (2.20 min. video)
- Karen Guregian looks behind the Patriots recruiting efforts of DeAndre Hopkins.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss minicamp Mac Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lawrence Guy and empty the mailbag. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Belichick on Jabrill Peppers: Oh my god, he’s a much different player from last year.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) DeAndre Hopkins set to visit Patriots Wednesday and Thursday. /Really? I hadn’t heard.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Tuesday’s NFL minicamps: OBJ’s debut, Aaron Donald excused from camp, but where is Stefon Diggs? No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Stefon Diggs’ minicamp absence has Sean McDermott ‘very concerned;’ star WR posts cryptic Instagram story.
- David Wyatt Hupton (GangGreenNation) Report: “Major” concern Jets safety Chuck Clark suffered season-ending knee injury.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Chris Jones not at Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp.
- Dan Treacy (Sporting News) Netflix ‘Quarterback’ show release date, trailer & more to know about series produced by Peyton Manning.
Loading comments...