Trent Brown has finally made his minicamp debut. The New England Patriots’ behemoth left tackle, who started 16 games last season, took the field alongside his teammates for the second practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Brown had missed the previous day’s session after his flight into town got canceled due to a hail storm, as reported by Mark Daniels of MassLive. The 30-year-old also was not spotted during a majority of organized team activities, only participating in one of the early sessions before spending some time away from the team.

Unlike minicamp, OTAs and the rest of the offseason workout program are voluntary; Brown’s absence was therefore not necessarily a cause for concern. That said, it did show that the offensive tackle position remains arguably the biggest question mark on the Patriots’ roster at the moment.

Tuesday’s practice did not change this. Brown, after all, was a limited participant as noted by Pats Pulpit’s own Brian Hines:

While Trent Brown made his first appearance this spring, he did not participate in team drills. That led to Calvin Anderson maintaining his spot at left tackle with Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff rotating in on the opposite side — McDermott handling primary duties in competitive drills.

Following a two-year stint in Las Vegas, Brown re-joined the Patriots via trade in 2021. He spent his first season back on the right side, but was moved to left tackle after Matt Patricia took over as the team’s new offensive line coach last offseason — an arrangement that raised some eyebrows, and left his former spot vulnerable throughout the year.

In order to fix its issues at tackle, the team made some investments. Veterans Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson were added in free agency, with Conor McDermott re-signed and Yodny Cajuste tendered. Cajuste has since been released, leaving Brown, Reiff, Anderson and McDermott as the main guys at the position; sophomore Andrew Stueber and versatile fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow also provide depth alongside them.

Quantity is not a problem for New England, but there is some uncertainty about the quality of pieces available. The practice on Tuesday showed this again, even with Brown at least somewhat back in the mix.

While there is some speculation about the veteran’s future, he is the best option the team has at the position right now. Linebacker Matthew Judon also shared that opinion following Tuesday’s minicamp session.

“When he’s out here, you can see it within in our line. ... You can see just the confidence with our line stepping up a notch,” the Pro Bowler said about Brown. “When he’s playing well, you have a guy to kind of carry that torch. He has to lead the offensive line. We have [David Andrews], we have other leaders, but he has to be the best week-in and week-out, so we can have the best chance of winning.”

Judon also explained what exactly it is the 6-foot-9, 370-pounder provides at the tackle position.

“He’s a massive human being, and it’s just hard to get around that type of arm length and width,” he said. “It’s just kind of hard to get around that.”

Brown getting up to speed and playing up to his abilities would be good news for the Patriots O-line, and answer some of the questions at the tackle position. With the team soon to head into its pre-training camp break, however, the coaches will have to assess what they have at their disposal at the position.

So far — knowing that full pads and live contact will change the picture — it appears there is still potential for additional improvement.