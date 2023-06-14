Nick Folk has manned the New England Patriots’ kicker position since 2019, and along the way provided stability and accuracy. At age 38, however, the end is nearing — something the Patriots themselves are very cognizant of.

They did, after all, make a big investment into the future of the position in the draft. On Day 3, they made a trade up the board with the New York Jets to bring Maryland’s Chad Ryland in.

The second kicker to come off the board, Ryland’s draft position suggests he will have the inside track for the job. The incumbent, however, does not appear to be overly concerned about the young competition being added to the mix.

“He’s a good, talented kicker,” Folk said about Ryland. “I’m kind of focused on myself. If I can do my part to help this team win games, that’s kind of where my focus is. So, I’m just focused on building a good rapport with Joe [Cardona] and the two holders, trying to get some good work in there. And then, hopefully build a good foundation before we get to training camp.”

Folk has appeared in 59 regular season and playoff games for the Patriots since his arrival as a free agent late in the 2019 season. He has made 89.5 percent of his field goal attempts during that span (111 of 124) and 91.5 percent of extra points (119 of 130), but did slow down a bit toward the end of the 2022 season.

After making a combined 95.1 percent of his kicks before New England’s bye in Week 10 last year, he had a success rate of only 80.6 percent of attempts over the final eight games of the season. It appears several factors might have contributed to this decline — age, tougher weather conditions, changing personnel around him, increased responsibilities on kickoffs — but the bottom line is that the Patriots have now brought in a new kicker to compete.

Folk, however, continues to look inward rather than spend too much time thinking about what his future may or may not hold due to the addition of Chad Ryland.

“I kind of think about it always, but I’m always competing, whether there’s someone here or not,” Folk told reporters after Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice. “Competing against yourself, competing against other guys around the league. Let’s go have a good time, put your best foot forward, and see what happens.”

What happens is obviously up to his own performance, and the team’s decision-making process. According to head coach Bill Belichick, how both kickers look over the coming weeks and months will be the deciding factor.

However, he also did not rule out keeping both around in some capacity.

“We did last year. We had two active or brought one up. So yeah, it’s possible,” Belichick said.

“We’ll see how it goes, field goals, kickoffs, consistency. It’s very competitive. We know what Nick can do. Chad’s got a good level of talent, too. It’s competitive like a lot of other spots on our roster. It looks pretty competitive. We’ll see how it goes.”