When the New England Patriots left the fields behind Gillette Stadium following Tuesday’s practice, there was a sense of finality to it. That feeling turned out to be accurate: as was announced on Wednesday morning, the team has indeed decided to cancel its third and final day of mandatory minicamp.

Wednesday’s session would have been the final of the Patriots’ offseason workout program. Instead, the team is now headed into its summer break a day early and not expected back at Gillette Stadium until the reporting process for training camp begins in late July.

New England therefore closes the book on its spring program after 10 practices. The club conducted eight organized team activities leading up to minicamp, with an additional two sessions taking place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

As opposed to voluntary OTAs, those final two practices were mandatory. The numbers show: of the currently 88 players under contract, only six — WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Tyquan Thornton, WR Kayshon Boutte, G Michael Onwenu, DT Lawrence Guy, DB Quandre Mosely — were not spotted on either of the two days. The rest of the team was present in full force, and apparently achieved the goals set by head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick cutting the offseason program short is nothing new, and has happened several times in the past. This year is more of the same, despite the team being stripped of two days of OTAs earlier in the process due to a scheduling rule violation.

The Patriots have not released a schedule for training camp yet. If they follow the last few years, however, they will open around July 27. As opposed to the offseason program, much of training camp will be open for fans and media alike.