5 winners and 2 losers from the Patriots spring practices

After head coach Bill Belichick called off Day 3 of mandatory minicamp in favor of a team building day on Wednesday, the New England Patriots on field portion of the offseason program has officially concluded.

Throughout five total open OTA and minicamp practices — that consist of no pads and virtually zero contact — here’s who caught our eye for better or worse.

Winner: QB Mac Jones. After a turbulent 2022 season under center, quarterback Mac Jones look refreshed on the back fields of Gillette Stadium this spring. Jones portrayed strong body language and seemed to be back having fun playing football with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien leading the charge. The spring also seemed to put to bed any quarterback competition questions as Jones clearly was the main man. Now, it’s time to for him to prove himself as such when the pads come on.

Winner: LB/S Marte Mapu. While a red non-contact jersey made it easy to spot rookie Marte Mapu on the field, his play itself was hard to ignore. The rookie showcased his versatility by lining up at linebacker and safety, impressing at each position with his speed and instincts. Early indications point towards the rookie playing a big role in New England’s defense.

Winner: CB Christian Gonzalez. Mapu wasn’t the only rookie who made a strong first impression. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez looked as advertised in terms of his athleticism and fluidity. He was also thrown right into the fire as a plug-and-play starter at outside cornerback, a spot that looks like will be his from the gecko.

Loser: Wide receiver depth. The Patriots’ wide receiver room was one of the biggest question marks this offseason. They went out and added JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and seemed hopeful for a year two jump from Tyquan Thornton. After a strong first open OTA from Thornton, he has not been seen since due to a soft tissue injury. Smith-Schuster also hasn't stepped on the field this spring due to a knee injury that dates back to last season. Rookie Kayshon Boutte, who had injury issues at LSU last year, also has been absent the past few days. While it may just be precautionary in June, it’s not an ideal start and perhaps helped lead to DeAndre Hopkins coming to town for a visit.

Winner: TE Mike Gesicki. It has been an extremely busy spring for Mike Gesicki (as well as his counterpart Hunter Henry). With O’Brien in charge, New England’s offense has featured a heavy dose of 12 personnel with Gesicki aligning all over the formation. He has been a favorite target of Mac Jones while his athleticism has impressed. It’s a connection that looks like it could develop into something valuable for this offense.

Loser: Trent Brown, OT depth. Leaving spring practices, New England’s offensive tackle depth looks like the main concern at this point. After not being present for OTAs, Trent Brown missed Monday’s mandatory minicamp before returning in a very limited fashion Tuesday. With Brown absent, the Patriots have turned to newcomer Calvin Anderson at left tackle with veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott on the right side. The overall picture here is dicey, for now.

Winner: RB/WR Ty Montgomery. A big spring/summer last year seemed to set Ty Montgomery up for a prominent role in the Patriots offense. Unfortunately, injuries quickly derailed his progress. Now fully healthy, Montgomery is picking up right where he left off on the practice fields. Primarily playing receiver, he has been a steady target in the slot with some quality quickness. He seems to be the leader in the clubhouse at this point for the receiving back role.

Honorable mentions:

CB Jack Jones: After a rocky end to his rookie season last year, it was fair to question Jones’ role in New England’s defense entering this season. However, Jones has regularly worked in with the projected starters and closed the spring in a big way on Tuesday.

P Corliss Waitman: It was a strong start to the spring for Waitman. The lefty seems like the current leader in the punting competition over rookie Bryce Baringer.

OL Bill Murray: With Michael Onwenu (ankle) sidelined for the spring, Murray was often the first man up next to David Andrews. While rookies Jake Andrews and Atonio Mafi also worked in, it’s a sign the team has been pleased with Murray’s transition from defensive line.