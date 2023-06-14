His first season with the New England Patriots turned out to be a tough one for Ty Montgomery. After signing a two-year, $3.6 million deal to join the club in free agency, the veteran running back was forced to miss almost all of 2022 because of a shoulder injury.

Now preparing for Year 2 as a Patriot, however, he is seeing the positive in the challenges he faced and returning to physical and mental level of comfort.

“I look at last year as a blessing. Trying to find the silver lining,” Montgomery told reporters following the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday.

Placing a focus on his mental health this offseason, the 30-year-old pointed to his faith as a key component of his recovery process.

“As long as I stay stress-free, have fun, I know what I’m capable of. There’s nothing I can’t do,” he said before later adding, “I think that’s the key to mental health, really: finding something you can really believe in.”

When Montgomery first arrived in New England last March, he projected as more of a role player at either the running back or wide receiver position. The retirement of long-time receiving back James White over the summer, however, changed the outlook and prompted the team to use him as the primary replacement.

Montgomery spent much of training camp serving as the third member of the running back rotation alongside early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. But while he seemed poised for a prominent role in the Patriots’ passing offense, a sprained ankle suffered in the preseason finale put his availability in question.

He was eventually able to take the field for the regular season opener in Miami, but after playing 27 combined snaps between offense and special teams — touching the ball five times for 13 total yards and one touchdown along the way — his season was over. Montgomery had suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Seven months removed from the procedure, he is now taking an almost a zen-like approach to his injury and subsequent recovery process.

“Playing football, we all get hurt, we all get injured. Nobody makes a big deal about it. It’s part of the game,” he said. “But this is a great team, a great group of guys. I was still involved, coming in to work every day. ... It’s easy when you love it. I watch it, I study it. I work — I like to work. Growing up, my mom, she was always working. So, for me, I have to go to work and whatever that looks like each day is what I’m going to do.”

So far this offseason, Montgomery’s job looked similar to the one he had before his injury. He was heavily involved in passing packages, but as opposed to 2022 saw more action with the wide receiver group again.

His versatility and experience playing multiple spots certainly is something the Patriots appreciate about Montgomery. Just ask Bill Belichick.

“Ty looks healthy, really healthy. He was pretty much back shortly after the end of the season in terms of recovery,” the Patriots’ head coach said. “He gives us a lot of position versatility on offense and in the kicking game. He’s a smart kid, has good size, explosive speed. It’s good to have him out there. He can do a lot of different things. We look forward to having him.”

Montgomery himself, meanwhile, seems to be at ease with how things went last season. Now, he is back to feeling goo both physically and mentally.

“I’m comfortable playing football. I’m comfortable being here,” he said. “I love being a Patriot.”