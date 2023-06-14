Dates finalized for Patriots-Titans joint practices leading up to 2023 preseason finale

A pair of joint practices between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have been finalized.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced during the final day of organized team activities that his side will host Bill Belichick’s 90-man roster on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Both practices are scheduled to take place at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville leading up to preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 25 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Patriots and Titans last crossed paths for dual workouts in 2019. Earlier this spring, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that discussions to do so again had circulated at the NFL’s annual league meeting.

“I have a good relationship with Mike all the way back to when he was at Ohio State,” Belichick said Tuesday of Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champion and half of the Patriots Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. “Since I’ve followed his coaching career, obviously from Ohio State to Houston to Tennessee. I had a great opportunity to work with Mike, and I look forward to working with him again this summer in Tennessee and at his induction later in the fall.”

With the third session of mandatory minicamp canceled, summer break has begun for New England.