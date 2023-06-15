The New England Patriots and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have been linked for much of the offseason.

There was rumors about them pursuing him after he was put on the trade block by the Arizona Cardinals, but the economics behind such a move made it unrealistic to begin with. Then, after he was released, New England again was seen as potential landing spot for the 31-year-old free agent.

Where he will end up is yet to be determined, but the Patriots are indeed showing some interest. In fact, they have brought him in for a visit: Hopkins is in Foxborough Wednesday through Thursday to meet with the team’s decision makers.

Needless to say that the visit is one of the most talked-about sports stories in New England right now. Not everybody seems thrilled about that, however.

“I’d rather just focus on the players we have here,” Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon told reporters following Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium.

Judon, who had been actively recruiting Hopkins on social media, was asked several questions about the veteran receiver. At one point, however, the elastic snapped and he made it clear that he was not interested in discussing the topic any further.

“Come on, guys. DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent. If I know him as a friend or a confidant, it doesn’t matter for Patriots football,” Hopkins said. “He’s a great player. He did amazing things, and wherever he lands, he lands. If it’s here, it’s here. Then we can talk about him.”

While some players were more interested in talking about Hopkins — wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and safety Adrian Phillips, for example — others clearly had no intention to do so. Among those was wide receiver DeVante Parker, who too met with the media on Tuesday.

“I’m just focused on us right now. Great player, but I’m just focused on us,” he said, answering follow-up questions in a similar manner.

“I’m focused on us.”

“I’m focused on us, man. Next question.”

That inward focus was also expressed by quarterback Mac Jones. Meeting with the media on Monday, the third-year man did praise Hopkins’ abilities as a pass catcher but he also went on to speak highly of the personnel the team already has under contract.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player,” Jones said. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job. So, obviously, we’d love to have him, but we do have a great group of guys. We just know that we want to win and I know that all the guys feel the same way. I’ve been really pleased with the playmakers that we have on our team.

“We’ve come out here and really bought into the system. That’ll really show in training camp and preseason. It’s sometimes hard to show that out here but I’ve been really pleased with the tight ends, running backs, and all the receivers, the young guys the old guys like [Parker] and everybody. We have a good group and definitely feel like we just need to keep growing together. And whoever is in that room, we’re just going to try to dominate together.”

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Hopkins is one of the most productive wide receivers of his generation. Nonetheless, the Cardinals decided to release him in a cap-saving move. Since then, he has taken a visit with the Tennessee Titans and is now in Foxborough for another meeting.