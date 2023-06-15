Coming off an up-and-down season, returning to the New England Patriots in free agency was not a given for Mack Wilson. The veteran linebacker, after all, was seemingly demoted down the stretch and did not play a single defensive snaps from Week 14 on.

The Patriots not showing much interest in retaining Wilson would therefore have not come as much of a surprise. However, they did eventually re-sign him after all: after briefly testing the free agency waters and drawing interest from the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, he put his signature under a new one-year, $1.6 million contract to return to New England.

The deal does not guarantee Wilson a spot on the team, but it does give him an opportunity to compete for a job yet again — and to make use of his experience in the system.

“It’s pretty cool, obviously, to come back,” he told reporters during mandatory minicamp earlier this week. “Same team, same system, same coaching staff, and a lot of the same faces on the team. Just to be back in the same system, and being familiar with it, obviously is giving me some help and just allows me to go out, have fun, and play fast.”

After joining the Patriots via trade last offseason, Wilson appeared in all 17 of the team’s games in 2022. Serving as a rotational off-the-ball linebacker and core special teamer, he finished the year with 234 snaps on defense (of 1,130; 20.7%) and 284 more on special teams snaps (of 457; 62.1%).

Wilson did have some positive moments, and registered 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his first year in New England. However, he also missed 18.2 percent of his tackle attempts and — as noted above — was a non-factor on defense late in the year.

Fast forward to this year’s offseason program, and you get a player who is looking more confident in his role on the team.

“I’m definitely super comfortable,” Wilson said. “Just being able to know the defense, being able to be more vocal — it’s a huge role in this defense. I can say, it’s been fun. Just being able to line up anywhere, play fast, and just try to make plays in practice.”

Versatility has been Wilson’s calling card ever since he entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft choice by the Browns in 2019. While primarily an off-the-ball linebacker, he has the range and burst to be a factor playing downhill and in coverage and also helping out in the kicking game.

That does not mean the 25-year-old will automatically put it all together this year and play a bigger role on the New England defense. However, in combination with his experience and increased confidence it might make him a factor when all is said and done.