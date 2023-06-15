New England Patriots links 6/15/23 - Minicamp analysis, 53-man roster projections, Hopkins update

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault gives us his five key OTA takeaways. 1. Defensive foundation looks strong. 2. Rejuvenated Mac and the 2 TE BOB offense. 3. Offense needs Smith-Schuster and Thornton, and maybe D-Hop too. 4. Protection questions. 5. Specialist battles.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Favorite player to watch, biggest surprise and more minicamp takeaways. Here are the players that stood out and more takeaways from minicamp.
- What we learned: Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots minicamp. (4.25 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels presents a detailed account of Mac Jones, his favorite targets and more from Patriots minicamp.
- Alex Barth offers 11 big-picture observations from Patriots spring practices. 1. Bill O’Brien is changing things.
- Chris Mason points out 12 things we learned about the Patriots this spring. 1. Mac Jones is clearly QB1.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Final thoughts on Patriots minicamp Day 2 and Morse’s Morsels: Injury updates; More.
- Andrew Callahan reports Bill Belichick canceled the final minicamp practice for team paintball outing.
- Mark Daniels picks 4 winners and 4 losers from minicamp as the Patriots are officially on summer break.
- Doug Kyed identifies the winners and losers from minicamp and OTAs.
- Dakota Randall spotlights TE Mike Gesicki as one of the Pats’ top performers throughout OTAs and minicamp.
- Phil Perry’s post-minicamp Pats stock watch: Marte Mapu hype train is full steam ahead. Trent Brown not so much.
- Tom E. Curran delves into the Trent Brown situation as the Patriots end minicamp early.
- Karen Guregian says the fan club of Patriots rookie Marte Mapu continues to grow.
- Mike Kadlick relays 7 important quotes from the Patriots’ offseason program.
- Alex Barth puts together his first post-spring practice Patriots roster projection.
- Karen Guregian projects the 53-man roster to see how things shake out after spring camps.
- Zack Cox gives us his latest attempt at predicting the 53-man roster.
- Mike Kadlick drops his post-minicamp roster projection: Offseason program paints a clearer picture.
- Taylor Kyles explains how Bill O’Brien and the Patriots can maximize DeAndre Hopkins.
- Adam London NFL Rumors: What Pats ‘made clear’ to DeAndre Hopkins’ reps. The Patriots’ interest remains high.
- Doug Kyed updates the projected salary DeAndre Hopkins could command.
- Sophie Weller suggests the Patriots might have to wait on any potential DeAndre Hopkins deal
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Do Patriots look like Top 10 defense in 2023?
- Oliver Thomas tells us the finalized dates for Patriots-Titans joint practices leading up to the 2023 preseason finale.
- Sports Hub Patriots podcast: Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff share their takeaways from spring practices. (1 hour)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes back the legendary John Rooke. (40 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate discusses DeAndre Hopkins meeting with the Pats, its impact on fellow “X” receiver DeVante Parker; James Robinson’s release and the future of the running back corps. (27 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph welcome back Steve Balestrieri to talk all things Patriots. (64 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) 32 Teams in 32 Days: Patriots still searching for answers on offense.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Notes: Why Stefon Diggs will be playing in Buffalo in 2023; How coach Bill Belichick is building that defensive unit; More.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: “Optimism” exists that Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins will strike a deal.
- GET UP (ESPN) Tannenbaum: DeAndre Hopkins joining Pats ‘could change the entire AFC East’ (1.48 min. video)
- Vic Carucci (The33rdTeam) Bill Belichick: How game of football has evolved. (3 min. video)
- Conor Orr (SI) Six NFL turnaround candidates most likely to make the 2023 playoffs. No. 2 Patriots: “...New England seems like the kind of team good enough to give everyone else a hard time and deep enough, especially on defense, to weather the inevitable ups and downs of a season.” /I agree.
- Staff (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker. 11 first rounders have yet to sign.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Are the days of high-priced NFL running backs on the verge of extinction?
- Staff (PFF) Ranking the best players at every position ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 2023 NFL offensive line rankings. Patriots 13th.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Make-or-break candidates: Players at a crossroads entering 2023 NFL season. No Pats.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL MVP dark horses. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Why allow players to gamble on non-NFL sports?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady plans to have a “very passive role” in management of Raiders.
Loading comments...