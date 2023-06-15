Update 6/15 Patriots reportedly ‘making a push’ for DeAndre Hopkins after visit, but deal not imminent

Despite an earlier report stating that the New England Patriots would be making a push for free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his visit on Wednesday and Thursday, it appears a contract is not imminent. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, “both sides are now expected to take some time to assess their next steps” barring an unexpected turn of events.

Update 6/15: Patriots reportedly ‘making a push’ for DeAndre Hopkins after positive free agency visit

The New England Patriots had DeAndre Hopkins in town the last two days, and it appears the team is pleased with what the free agent wide receiver had to offer. In fact, according to a report by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the team is “making a push” for the 31-year-old.

Hopkins did leave the Patriots’ facility without a contract. Nonetheless, there is plenty of smoke coming out of Gillette Stadium right now.

Original story 6/15: DeAndre Hopkins visit with Patriots has reportedly been ‘positive on both sides’

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spent Wednesday and Thursday in New England, taking a free agency visit with the Patriots. While the get-together has so far not led to any concrete results, it appears both the player and the team are pleased with how the meeting went.

According to a report by Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, the visit has been seen as a “positive” one all around:

According to a league source, the visit between the two parties has been positive on both sides. The Pro Bowl receiver arrived in New England on Wednesday and was still visiting with the Patriots as of Thursday afternoon. After visiting with the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins’ arrival in Foxborough marked his second visit since being released by the Arizona Cardinals. It’s possible this could be his last.

After catching 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season, the Arizona Cardinals decided to release Hopkins in late May. They had unsuccessfully attempted to trade him, but the circumstances of both his contract and age — he has since turned 31 — prevented teams from making a serious push.

The Patriots were linked to Hopkins throughout that process, and again after he entered the open market. Now, they finally brought him in to take a closer look at him and what he would be looking for from a contractual perspective.

As part of his visit with the Patriots, Hopkins also spent time in the Patriots’ locker room. Among others, he also met with a fellow Pro Bowler, linebacker Matthew Judon:

Judon has been actively recruiting Hopkins on social media this offseason. When asked about him on Tuesday, however, he downplayed his efforts and instead wanted to shift the focus to the talent the Patriots actually has under contract at the moment.

“I’d rather just focus on the players we have here,” Judon told reporters at mandatory minicamp.

“DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent. If I know him as a friend or a confidant, it doesn’t matter for Patriots football. He’s a great player. He did amazing things, and wherever he lands, he lands. If it’s here, it’s here. Then we can talk about him.”

The Patriots are not the only team expressing interest in Hopkins this offseason. Before arriving in New England, he also took a two-day visit with the Tennessee Titans. The tone coming out of Nashville was similar, but the wideout ultimately did not end up signing a contract despite reportedly receiving an offer.

Time will tell whether or not Hopkins’ visit with the Patriots will end any differently.