With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with 16-year special teamer Matthew Slater.

Hard facts

Name: Matthew Slater

Position: Wide receiver/Special teamer

Opening day age: 38 (9/9/1985)

Size: 6’0”, 205 lbs

Jersey number: 18

Contract status: Under contract through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Following a four-year college career at UCLA, Slater arrived in New England as the 153rd overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. Despite being listed as a wide receiver, he spent his career primarily in the kicking game: he served as a core member on kickoff and punt coverage right away, and also saw action as a part-time kickoff returner.

His usage changed slightly through the years, with Slater’s opportunities as a return man being limited from 2010 on (24 of his 38 career kickoff returns came in 2008 and 2009). Along the way, however, he developed into one of the best coverage players of all time. Regularly being among the Patriots leaders in special teams tackles and other impact plays in the return game, the former fifth-round draft choice earned 10 Pro Bowl nominations and was named first-team All-Pro five times — all while helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

Slater did not just serve as a special teams leader on those championship squads, but a captain as well. He was therefore one of the central figures of New England’s second-era dynasty. In total, he appeared in 223 regular season and 25 playoff contests for the club and saw action in all three phases of the game over the course of his Patriots career: on top of his 193 kicking game tackles, he notched one 46-yard reception and two carries for a combined 11 yards, as well as 12 tackles as an emergency defensive back.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games (0 starts) | 15 offensive snaps (1.4%), 385 special teams snaps (84.2%) | 13 special teams tackles

Season recap: Slater entered the 2022 offseason with questions about his future. At age 36 and coming off his 14th NFL season, there was little more for him to prove: he already had established himself as arguably the best special teamer in league history, and any other accomplishment would be gravy relative to his already impressive résumé.

Nonetheless, he decided to give it another go. Slater signed another one-year contract to stay with the team that drafted him, and went on to produce another quality season.

Even though the Patriots’ special teams unit as a whole struggled in 2022 — the group surrendered a league-high three kickoff return touchdowns, for example — its captain and most experienced player had another good individual campaign. He was voted a team captain for a 12th year in a row, and was on the field for a team-high 385 snaps in the game’s third phase (of 457; 84.2%).

Slater saw work in five special teams phases. He worked as a gunner on the punt coverage team and a front-line defender on kickoffs, registering 13 combined tackles in that capacity. In addition, he was also used on the two return squads as well as the field goal and extra point blocking units.

The Patriots suffered multiple breakdowns in the kickoff coverage department, even though Slater was not directly at fault for any of the touchdowns surrendered versus Minneapolis and twice against Buffalo. They did fare better in the return game, with rookie punt returner Marcus Jones earning All-Pro honors and leading the league with an average of 12.5 yards per runback among qualifying players. Again, though, Slater’s role was more of a supporting one; he was one of 10 players clearing the way for Jones.

Slater also saw the field on offense every now and then. As usual, he served as the deep man on kneel-down plays. As such, he took the field for 15 snaps over six games — a reflection of the Patriots’ inability to consistently come out on top in 2022.

Regardless of New England’s shortcomings and his rather under-the-radar usage and production, Slater’s overall contributions to the team as a whole were once again highly valuable. With two more long-time team leaders — Dont’a Hightower and James White — departing during the offseason, his leadership skills were once more of the utmost importance during what proved to be a challenging season for the entire organization.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Despite officially being listed as a wide receiver, Slater’s role in 2023 will look like it did for most of his career: he will see the vast majority of his snaps as a core member of New England’s kicking game squads, and serve as a gunner on coverage teams as well as a force player on kickoff return and punt protection units. He will also again take the field for offensive kneel-down plays. Furthermore, he will be a tone-setter in the locker room and named a captain for a 13th straight year.

What is his growth potential? Entering his age-38 season, Slater’s growth potential is relatively limited — at least on the field. He has proven his abilities as a player, and considering his age is more likely to take a step back instead of suddenly showing some growth. He also is well-established as a teamer leader, but would probably still see room for spiritual and interpersonal development in himself and the entire locker room.

Does he have positional versatility? Slater’s versatility stems primarily from his special teams usage. The Patriots use him as a five-unit player, and also move him all over the formation in the game’s third phase. Whether it is playing on the left or right side of the formation on both punt and kickoff coverage, or filling numerous front-line spots on the two return squads, New England’s coaching staff likes to move Slater around to create potential mismatches for himself and his teammates.

On top of it all, he also has experience playing the X-wide receiver role on offense and both cornerback and free safety on the defensive side of the ball. Realistically, though, he will not see much opportunities outside of special teams: his snaps on offense will be limited to kneel-down duty, while he possibly might also be employed as a deep safety to help defend end-of-half/Hail Mary plays.

What is his salary cap situation? Slater signed another one-year contract with the Patriots earlier this offseason, and it once again qualifies for veteran salary benefit status. This means that, despite the contract value totaling a fully-guaranteed $2.67 million, the team’s salary cap will only be hit with $1.32 million: only his minimum salary of $1.17 million and his $152,500 signing bonus hit New England’s books. The remaining $1.35 million, meanwhile, is considered a benefit and therefore not subject to the salary cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Considering his age and contract structure, nothing should be ruled out. That said, anything but Slater being on the Patriots’ roster this fall would be a major surprise. He is still one of the league’s best special teamers and his contributions as a leader on a team in transition are highly valuable. From that perspective, he can be seen as a lock to make the team.

One-sentence projection: Slater will see action in every game this season, and finish the year among the Patriots’ leaders in special teams snaps and tackles yet again.

What do you think about Matthew Slater heading into the 2023 season? Will he continue to be one of the NFL’s best special teamers? Will it be his final season? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.