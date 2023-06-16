The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 6

Welcome to the last official weekend of Spring!

We all know that Summer lasts from Memorial Day until Labor Day, but due to that stupid solstice, it actually starts on Wednesday — along with those two weeks of zero football news.

We’re almost into the Top 5 Most Memorable New England Patriots Moments of 2022, but first, the list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson breaks 5 tackles on third and 16 to pick up a first down against the New York Jets.

8. Bailey Zappe replaces a struggling Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

7. The Patriots tie a franchise record with nine sacks against the Indianapolis Colts.

At No. 6... well, this one was inevitable, wasn’t it.

6. The Disaster in the Desert.

On December 18, 2022, The 7-6 Patriots traveled to Las Vegas, or LA, or Oakland, or wherever it is the Raiders call home these days, with both teams in desperate need of a win. A loss here would all but eliminate either team from a wild card spot, while a win (especially for the Patriots) would put them in good shape.

A 17-3 halftime score did nothing for any New England fan’s confidence; the Patriots only put together one drive that lasted longer than four plays, a 14-play, 82-yard series in which they had a first and goal at the 2-yard line and couldn’t punch it in. The Raiders, however, scored on three of their five first-half possessions to take a commanding lead into the locker room at the end of the second quarter.

The score quickly became 17-10, however, when a pick-six short-circuited Vegas’s first third quarter possession to give the Patriots life. The defense, perhaps bolstered by the play, stiffened, and forced punts on five consecutive Raider drives as the Pats continued to whittle away at the lead one field goal at a time. Late in the fourth quarter, Mac Jones connected with Jakobi Meyers for 39 yards over the middle, and on the very next play Rhamondre Stevenson took it 34 yards to the house. Patriots 24, Raiders 17. All the defense needed to do was make one more stop — they hadn’t allowed a first down since 10 minutes to play in the game — and New England’s comeback was complete.

The comeback, however, was simply not to be. The Raiders went 81 yards on just nine plays, including a 4th-and-10 conversion from their own 19, to tie the game up at 24 when Derek Carr hit Keenan Cole in the back corner of the end zone for an extremely controversial score. The play was reviewed from every possible angle, and while it looked like Cole’s white sneaker was just touching the out of bounds marker, the touchdown was confirmed and the game was tied with less than 30 seconds left to play. The game was headed to overtime.

Until, that is, it wasn’t.

The ensuing Raiders kickoff was downed for a touchback, giving New England the ball at the 25 with maybe two or three chances to get into field goal range. They still had two timeouts left, so the playbook was wide open. Maybe a deep shot to DeVante Parker and a screen that broke... you never know.

What actually happened was an 8-yard pass that ate up seven seconds of clock and wasted a timeout, followed by an incomplete pass and a Stevenson run to move the chains but force TO No. 3. Two more incompletions and it was 3rd-and-10 at the NE 45 with 10 seconds to play. Time for a Hail Mary, and to overtime we go.

Rather than risk something insane on a Hail Mary, the Patriots decided to just run Stevenson up the gut and end the game. After all, you don’t want it to end on some foolishness, right?

Am I right, folks?

Stevenson actually made a decent run, putting up 23 yards before the Raiders started to bring him down at around the 30. Stevenson, thinking that maybe there was a cutback lane or a path to the end zone, lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers just as he went down. Meyers, perhaps hoping to reverse field, ran backwards for eight yards before realizing that he didn’t have a lane to the end zone, decided that maybe he could get the ball back to the most mobile, athletic player on the team in hopes that he could make something happen.

Unfortunately for Meyers, Chandler Jones hasn’t played for the Patriots in some time.

Jones, who was standing just over the 50-yard line on the Patriots side of the field, caught the pass as it traveled directly towards him. He had to jump slightly in order to bring it in, but otherwise the former QB threw an absolutely perfect dart to the former Patriots edge rusher. He caught the ball at the 48-yard line with nothing between himself and the game-winning, walk-off touchdown but Mac Jones.

Rather than run around Jones or try to juke him or anything like that, Chandler Jones just steamrolled over him, pushing his face directly into the turf as he casually stepped over the QB-turned-last line of defense and jogged, laughing hysterically, into the end zone.

Raiders 30, Patriots 24. Game over. For all intents and purposes, season over.

Ultimately, it never should have come to this. The Patriots had the Raiders at their own 19 yard line with three minutes to go and they hadn’t conceded a single second-half point. They gave up plays of 12, 13, 20, and 30 yards, including a 4th-and-10 that would have put the game away. The tying TD was spotty at best; zoomed in footage showed a toe fairly clearly on the white line, but the score stood with the only voices that mattered. If the D just makes one play on that final drive, I’m remembering this moment as an epic road win that helped the Patriots get a playoff berth as opposed to one of the worst plays in NFL history.

But that’s not how it went down, and while it’s tough to get too mad at Meyers, who was just trying to make something out of nothing, the Patriots are now on the ass end of a play forever known as The Disaster in the Desert.

If I’m being brutally honest with myself, this was probably the most memorable Patriots moment of the entire year. In a decade, we’re all going to look back at the 2022 season and remember it for two things: the failed Matt Patricia experiment, and this play. It’s going to be on NFL lowlight reels from now until the end of time. I do think that the sting has worn off a bit with time, and I don’t think it’s anywhere near the single worst play in NFL history the way some folks have argued, but this is still an all-time bad look and a horrible way to lose a game.

It’s one of those “Hey, remember that time that guy from the Patriots tried to lateral the ball back against the Raiders and cost his team the game?” conversations that will take place in sports bars across the country for decades. So, I probably should have put this one way higher than No. 6. However, as a Patriots fan and card-carrying homer, I just couldn’t bring myself to put it in the Top 5. This is supposed to be a happy place. So, I listed it as high as I could while still leaving room for keeping things positive as we enter the home stretch of this countdown. Number 6 it is.

If you dare, check out the play here.

Full game highlights here.