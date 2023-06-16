PostPulpit Mailbag: Will Trent Brown be on the Patriots’ Week 1 roster?

As the New England Patriots break for summer, all eyes are now focused on free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The former All-Pro concluded his two day visit in Foxboro on Thursday and left without a contract, meaning the drama looks ready to drag out into July.

So, let’s break that, and the Patriots’ spring practices, down in this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.

@Spicylife212 Should #Patriots fan feel better, worse or the same about the offense as last year? Still not sold on Jones at QB...

Better. Things were executed cleaner. There was early showings of a modern day offense. They are still certainly question marks, but good start.

Now, we’ll see if they can continue that momentum when the pads come in a little over a month. That all starts with Mac Jones at QB, who seems to have put last season behind him.

@Belgabad3435 Do you view the defense winning the better part of minicamp as more of a sign that the defense is really good, or that the offense hasn’t progressed as far as we’d hope?

First of all, it’s important not to put too much stock in any of these non-padded practices. These practices are mostly for instructional purposes and nobody is winning any jobs at the moment.

But, while the first glance at the Bill O’Brien offense served positive reviews, the Patriots’ defense really stole the show. I would lean more on the side of the defense being really good, and maybe more important: familiar with each other.

Returning essentially the same personnel, minus Devin McCourty, and coaching staff, the defensive unit was able to just pick up where they left off last year. Things they were running along the backend were quite advanced for a spring practice.

@White11Kris What’s the realistic outlook for Tackle play this season? Important position but Brown and Reif are so hit and miss. Is Sidy Sow going to be a plug and play tackle or if he’s starting RT should we be worried ?

Leaving the spring, offensive tackle if the biggest question mark on this roster. We did not get to see any of Trent Brown in team drills as Calvin Anderson handled left tackle duties with Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff rotating on the right side. Sow also handled right tackle duties on the second unit.

Beyond Brown, the next three tackles consist of players who have mainly been spot starters in recent years. The best hope as of now seems to be them getting a locked-in Brown on the left side, while one of the other three — or perhaps a combination — can produce a strong-enough season on the right.

@JohnMcKennedy1 Is Trent Brown on this roster 9/10?

I’m still saying yes, because as we just touched on — they kind of need him. They don't have the depth or talent at the position to make Brown expandable. Hopefully Adrian Klemm can get Brown on track and he can produce solid play protecting Mac Jones’ blindside.

@Skywal1Thaddeus Are the Pats going to bring back the Fullback position? I heard a rumor that Anthony Firkser might be playing that position.

We haven't seen that yet. I’d be surprised if the fullback position came back in the way Josh McDaniels used it in New England. But, we’ll get a clearer look at how the run game will look as a whole under O’Brien when the pads come on in July.

@BostonEvan11 Underrated players to watch in camp?

I’ll continue to bring up Jourdan Heilig until he isn't on this roster. Watching the UDFA work exclusively with Matthew Slater and special teams coach Cam Achord throughout practice is noteworthy. Players like Brenden Schooler and Kristian Wilkerson have done that in the past, all players who have stuck around.

Another name to note is Scotty Washington, who ended last year on the Patriots’ practice squad and impressed. Bill Belichick threw Washington into the position-less category earlier this week, as he has similar measurements to Mike Gesicki. While he may not make the 53-man roster, Washington seems like a strong candidate to again stick around due to that skillset.

@jmersh22 What percentage chance do you give us to sign Hopkins?

While I would have preferred if they did not let him leave the building without signing a contract, it seems like Hopkins’ preference is to wait this thing out. That lowers the odds as it gives other teams a chance to get involved, but I still believe New England has a strong shot here. There is obviously mutual interest.

@gabekhurleysd I think the Patriots sign Hopkins and trade a WR, people think it will be Parker but I like to have them both and would prefer trading Bourne. If they were to trade Bourne could they do a rare player for player trade and get an OT?

If the Patriots’ wide receiver room is healthy and they add DeAndre Hopkins, I would still believe DeVante Parker to be the odd man out. There is too much position redundancy at the ‘X’ spot where Parker just simply would not see the field much. Kendrick Bourne on the other hand will be valuable due to his versatility and obviously has strong chemistry with Mac Jones.

As for a potential trade, I would wait until the end of training camp anyway to hypothetically move a receiver. New England already is facing question marks at the position with Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster dealign with injuries. If everyone is back and ready to go, then talk trade — where a potential player for player swap would certainly be appealing around cut-down day.

@J_Wade6 What does DHop’s instagram story REALLY mean...

Did Matthew Judon land his first big name as a recruiter? The picture seemed like an odd thing to post if he wasn't planning on signing, but then he left the building. Now we’ll just keep watching his Instagram for more clues.

That's all for this week's #PostPulpit mailbag.